Tottenham are one of the clubs interested in signing an Atletico Madrid star in transfer revenge, with the player’s World Cup “worry” potentially helping them out.

Spurs have a lot of top midfield options at the moment. Lucas Bergvall has a goal and two assists in his last two games, Joao Palhinha has scored once this season and continues to be one of the best tacklers in the Premier League.

Around them are the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr and Archie Gray, along with – when they are back from injury – James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

But the wealth of options currently does not look as if it will stop interest in Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher. Tottenham wanted him when he was at Chelsea, but the Blues sold him to the Spanish outfit.

This season, though, Gallagher has started just two games. As a result, it’s suggested that he could have an eye on the door with a view to making England’s World Cup squad in the summer.

TBRFootball insider Graeme Bailey said: “As with many players at this moment in time, the World Cup is an added complication or worry.

“Gallagher is one of those players, who if playing regularly, at his best, would be firmly in contention for his national side – so that issue can’t be overlooked.

“I am told the player would dearly like to make it back into the Atletico Madrid side and that is his priority, but clubs are paying real interest to him and he is very much one to keep an eye on for January.”

Among those sides are the aforementioned Spurs, as well as Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace.

A move to Palace would mean a return to a former club, given Gallagher spent the season on loan there in 2021/22, but Spurs would get revenge on Atletico if they were the club to land the midfielder.

One of the reasons for Gallagher being pushed down the pecking order is the signing of Johnny Cardoso.

Tottenham had first refusal on his transfer due to a clause they put in when allowing Giovani Lo Celso to join Real Betis, but the midfielder decided against Spurs in favour of Atletico.

But while they didn’t get Cardoso, the move could now mean they have a better chance of landing Gallagher.

