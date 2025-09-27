Tottenham look likely to see their attempts to land a Manchester City star fail, as he’s closing in on a new deal at the Etihad thanks to talks with Pep Guardiola.

Spurs were interested in signing City winger Savinho in the summer. It was reported that they were willing to go above their record fee to sign the attacker.

Reports also suggested that the Brazilian was open to that transfer route. However, City were unwilling to let him go, and therefore Tottenham were unable to get him.

It’s been suggested Thomas Frank’s side remain interested in landing Savinho if they can get him, but the chances of that have dropped rapidly.

Indeed, multiple outlets, such as ESPN, BBC and insider Fabrizio Romano, have revealed that Savinho is closing in on a contract renewal, which would see him stay at the Etihad until 2031.

TBRFootball insider Graeme Bailey has revealed City boss Guardiola and director of football Hugo Viana’s roles in his decision to pen an extension.

“I am told that after the window closed, both Guardiola and Viana had lengthy talks with Savinho, where they underlined their belief to him that he has a major part to play,” Bailey said.

“They have a huge belief in his talent and admiration for him as a person. Hearing the backing he has, Savinho has been persuaded that his future lies in Manchester.”

Previous reports had suggested that Savinho was looking for more consistent football, and felt he would find that with Tottenham. It is not as if he had been given very little game time at City, though, playing 29 Premier League games last season and starting 21 of them.

He scored once and assisted 10 times in those games.

So far this season, Savinho has played just 161 minutes in all competitions, given he has just come back from injury.

He scored in the 2-0 League Cup victory over Huddersfield, which was just his second start of the season, and if he can continue his form, he’ll surely maintain his place in the side.

That is clearly what Guardiola wants from him, and has been able to get across, as were the winger not given the assurances he wanted, there seems little chance he’d have agreed to the renewal.

READ MORE: Man City star ‘makes decision’ on penning new contract as ‘four major’ deals ‘set’ to be signed