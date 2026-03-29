Tottenham player-manager one of seven interim ‘options’ to replace Igor Tudor

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is one of seven ‘potential options’ to replace Igor Tudor for the rest of the season.

Tudor has left the club after six turbulent weeks in charge in which he lost five, drew one and won one of his seven matches in charge to leave Spurs in 17th position, just one point above 18th-placed West Ham, with Forest now two points ahead of them in the Premier League table.

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The Tottenham statement confirming his exit read: ‘We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect.

‘Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.

‘We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly.

‘We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.

‘An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course.’

Tottenham expert Alasdair Gold subsequently revealed that the club ‘expect to appoint a new head coach in the next couple of days’.

He added for football.london: ‘Spurs are looking to have a new head coach in place in time for when the players are back from international duty, giving them all 10 days to work together ahead of the Premier League game at Sunderland.

‘Coach Bruno Saltor has remained and will lead training for those handful of Tottenham players at Hotspur Way at the moment.’

Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with a second stint at Spurs, but won’t return this season as he’s set to lead USMNT at the World Cup.

Former Brighton and Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi is said to be keen on the permanent position but has ruled out taking over with the club in a relegation battle this term.

Sean Dyche recently laughed off speculation linking him with Spurs in a firefighting role after he was sacked by Nottingham Forest, but is one of seven ‘potential options’ named by The Telegraph as they reveal the ‘potential options’ for an interim stint.

Ex-Spurs managers Harry Redknapp, Glenn Hoddle and Tim Sherwood are in the frame, along with former assistant Chris Hughton, while ‘checks have been made on former Monaco coach Ali Hutter’.

While Ben Davies – who’s made 363 appearances for Spurs – is also in the mix as a player-manager option.

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