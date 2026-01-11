An insider account has revealed that some Tottenham stars feel Thomas Frank is ‘waiting to be sacked’ by the club, where there he will earn around £20million.

Frank’s recent results as Spurs boss have been very poor. At the start of his tenure, he seemed to be a significant upgrade on what Ange Postecoglou delivered last season, with Tottenham battling for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

But they are now 14th in the league and were dumped out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa on Saturday. That was the fourth game on the spin that Spurs have not won, and in the last seven, they’ve only been victorious once.

There is pressure mounting on the boss as a result, and according to an insider X account, some Tottenham players ‘believe Frank is waiting to be sacked’.

The report suggests that sacking Frank now would cost Tottenham in the region of £20million, based on reports of his earnings over the length of his contract, which is due to end in 2028.

So far, the Dane has managed Spurs in just 31 games, but it does not seem the pressure on him is going to subside unless he begins to string some wins together.

With that said, insider Pete O’Rourke has suggested that Tottenham are still willing to give Frank more time.

He said: “Pressure is building on Thomas Frank, there’s no getting away from that. You’ve got unrest from the fans as well, they were chanting ‘boring, boring Tottenham’ in that goalless draw against Brentford last week.

“The players were booed off against Sunderland, then after the final whistle at Bournemouth you had players exchanging words with the travelling fans as well.

“Look, all is not well there at Tottenham, ther’’s no getting away from that, but I don’t think Spurs are looking openly to make a decision on the manager.

“They want to give him time, they want to see if he can turn things around.”

But some in Tottenham circles do not believe he’s going to be given much more time if things don’t change soon enough, and if he does want to keep his job – which any professional surely would – he’ll be doing his all to turn things around.

