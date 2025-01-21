Tottenham players ‘privately complain’ about Postecoglou as one issue causes ‘consternation’

Some Tottenham players are fed up of the ‘demands of training’ under Ange Postecoglou amid an increasing injury crisis, according to reports.

Spurs produced a terrible first-half display on Sunday as Everton went into the half-time break 3-0 up before Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison scored in the second half to make the scoreline look respectable at 3-2.

But Tottenham have now only won one of their last ten Premier League matches and have sunk to 15th in the table after 22 matches.

Postecoglou and the Tottenham players were booed as they clapped their fans at Goodison Park with Spurs fans fuming about their performances in recent weeks.

There had been some rumours on social media that it could be Postecoglou’s last game in charge but the Tottenham board are reportedly looking to stick with the Australian.

However, the Daily Mail are claiming that some of Postecoglou’s players are not happy and have ‘privately complained about the demands of training and the schedule’.

The report adds:

‘As ever in football, how the players view Postecoglou differs depending on who you talk to. Some still swear by their boss. Others are less convinced. ‘Certain players have privately complained about the demands of training and the schedule. The club’s injury list does not ease some players’ concerns that their output needs reducing. ‘Staying in a hotel the day before games, regardless of location and kick-off time, has also caused consternation — though it’s reasonable for the club not to want to take long journeys on matchdays to ensure calm before kick-off. ‘The team’s expansive, attacking approach — or, more pertinently, Postecoglou’s apparent refusal to adapt it — is also noted as a factor behind the team’s struggles. ‘One source close to the Spurs team, however, believes he has recognised a watering down of the gung-ho tactics that many pundits cite as Tottenham’s biggest flaw. ‘There was shock within the squad when Postecoglou dropped captain Son and James Maddison earlier this month, too. Both are big characters and such decisions often have consequences, particularly when results don’t improve. ‘Yet it was a risk Postecoglou believed was worth taking in the hope of doubling-down on his authority and shaking off the malaise. ‘The team’s expansive, attacking approach is also noted as a factor behind their struggles.’

Sky Sports News‘ Michael Bridge has explained why Postecoglou is ‘not under any severe pressure’ at Tottenham.

Bridge wrote:

‘My understanding is he’s not under any severe pressure. I think there’s pressure because they’re 15th in the league. To them, it is unacceptable. ‘But Postecoglou said that himself. He also said, and he’s right, that they are still in three cup competitions, but the league position is not acceptable. ‘So, there is pressure. But in terms of his job security, I do believe he still has the full backing of the board. ‘But the next three or four weeks determine Tottenham’s season. If the likes of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero come back in the next few weeks, they could qualify for the Europa League last 16, they might get to the Carabao Cup final, they might beat Aston Villa in the FA Cup. ‘Then you’re turning around and saying, actually, this could still be a good season. ‘However, they could lose to Hoffenheim in Europe on Thursday, get knocked out of that top eight, and then they’ve got two extra games to reach the latter stages of the Europa League. They could lose at Anfield in the second leg in the Carabao Cup and they could go out to Villa. ‘If that were to happen it could be a tough few months until May.’

