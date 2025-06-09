Tottenham stars respond to Thomas Frank news as Ornstein expects ‘agreement in 48 hours’

Tottenham are closing in on the appointment of Brentford boss Thomas Frank with his first job to repair a frustrated Spurs dressing room.

Spurs chose to sack Ange Postecoglou on Friday despite the Australian helping Tottenham end their 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League last month.

Ultimately, it was Postecoglou’s side’s performances and results in the Premier League that cost him his job with Spurs finishing 17th with just 38 points from 38 matches.

A statement from Tottenham read: “We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the club.

“Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.

“However, the board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the club for a change to take place.”

And now Brentford boss Frank is on the verge of joining as Postecoglou’s replacement with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing that Tottenham ‘have made contact’ with the Bees and Spurs ‘hope to reach an agreement in the next 48 hours’.

It is understood that ‘terms with the Dane are in place’ and that ‘negotiations will centre on the cost of releasing Frank, plus the backroom staff who will join him, which is expected to be in the region of £10m.’

Football Insider claim that ‘there are now a number of unhappy players in the dressing room at Tottenham’ after they were left angry following the departure of Postecoglou.

And now former Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected to the club – has revealed how Frank is likely to be received by the Spurs players.

Brown told Football Insider: “Every manager faces issues when going in to a new team. The players there obviously have negative feelings about Postecoglou being sacked, and so they should because I hear he had very strong relationships with them.

“They’re responsible for where they were, so in part they are to blame, but by all accounts they’ve been left frustrated by the decision. Now, they’ll be looking at Frank and asking what has he got that Postecoglou didn’t.

“Frank is going in there, and he’s going to have to deal with that issue immediately. He’s got to get the players on his side, build those relationships especially with some of the more influential players, and prove he’s the right man.

“It’s difficult coming in as the new boss when the old one was so loved by the players. But, having said that, they’re professionals and they’ll have to get on with it.”