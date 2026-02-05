Tottenham players send clear Thomas Frank sack message after Sherwood verdict

The comeback against Manchester City over the weekend showed the Tottenham players “are still playing” for Thomas Frank amid pressure on his job, according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness.

Spurs have been in good form in the Champions League with three wins in their last three matches, including a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt last week, to secure their qualification for the last 16.

However, it has not been the same story in the Premier League with two wins in their last 15 matches in the league and Frank’s side find themselves 14th in the table.

Despite failing to win at the weekend against Man City, Tottenham showed fight to come from two goals down to grab a point against the Citizens, thanks to two goals from Dominic Solanke.

And Wyness thinks the character they showed to come from two goals down shows that the Tottenham players are still fighting for Frank, who is under pressure.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I don’t think they’re out of getting a European place by any means yet. I think they could still challenge for that and that would be acceptable, I think, to the Spurs fans, and they see some growth coming back.

“But Frank got that second half out of them and that did surprise me. I mean, like everybody, I was writing them off at 2-0 down, but the comeback certainly showed me that the players are still playing for Frank, and so I think, look, it’ll settle down at Spurs. We’ve got to, I hate using the excuse of injuries, but in this case, it is such a long list.

“It is unique in terms of that depth that I’ve seen for many clubs. So I give them the benefit of that and I understand a bit more why they haven’t gone further in the transfer window. I think the kid from Hearts is one for the future. He may be a young talent, but I don’t expect him to get much time.

“Still, look, Spurs, I think, are going to be OK as the players come back. But we’ve got to look at the timings of that, and then I think that everybody will start to ease off and things will calm down at Spurs.”

Former Tottenham head coach Tim Sherwood can’t see Frank losing his job before the end of the season as Spurs would have “sacked him by now”.

Sherwood said on Sky Sports: “If they haven’t sacked him by now, they won’t.

“They don’t want to sack Frank. They’ll give him to the end of the season, and who knows?”

