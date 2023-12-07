Tottenham plot damaging raid on Everton as Postecoglou puts Man Utd target ‘high on shortlist’

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite a top target ahead of the January transfer window.

It’s no secret that Ange Postecoglou is looking to bring in at least one new centre-back this winter and Spurs have been linked with a multitude of options.

Tottenham got off to a flying start this season, but injuries to key players such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have stunted their progress.

The injury to Van de Ven, coupled with a recent three-match suspension for Cristian Romero – which has now ended – exposed their lack of quality cover in the centre-back position.

Postecoglou is set to turn to the transfer window to find a solution and it seems Spurs are planning a raid on Everton for one of their most exciting players.

Tottenham have been linked with Toffees defender Ben Godfrey recently, but given he has only played one minute of Premier League football this season, a move always seemed unlikely.

Branthwaite, on the other hand, has been simply tremendous for Everton since breaking into Sean Dyche’s starting XI.

The talented 21-year-old has made 12 Premier League appearances for the Merseyside club this season, helping them keep three valuable clean sheets in the process.

Everton struggled to get results early in the campaign, but Branthwaite’s introduction to the side has had a transformational impact.

He is only expected to improve as he gains experience and seems destined to play at the very highest level.

Branthwaite’s progress has caught the attention of Manchester United, who are also desperate to sign a new centre-back in January.

Now, according to Sky Sports News, Branthwaite is ‘high on Tottenham’s target list,’ along with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The report notes that Branthwaite is ‘integral to Eveton’s bid for safety,’ so they certainly won’t let him leave on the cheap mid-season.

While Postecoglou is also keen to sign a new midfielder, a new centre-back is the manager’s ‘absolute priority.’

Whether or not they would be willing to spend big on Branthwaite still remains to be seen, but he could prove to be an excellent long-term addition for the North London club if they can get a deal done.

