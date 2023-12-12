Tottenham plot second double Juventus raid as Postecoglou eyes game-changing January window

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is keen to bolster his squad in January and reports suggest that the manager has two Juventus stars on his shortlist.

The North London club enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, but injuries to key players such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have stunted their progress.

Current estimates suggest that the pair will be unavailable until mid-February. They are also without other stars Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Alfie Whiteman and Ashley Phillips.

Despite beating Newcastle 4-1 at the weekend, Tottenham currently sit in fifth place in the table and risk sliding down further if they don’t bring in reinforcements.

It’s thought that Postecoglou’s priority in January will be to sign a new centre-back but he is also looking to improve other areas.

Now, according to reports, it seems Tottenham are planning a big double raid on Juventus as they eye deals for two exciting attacking players.

It wouldn’t be the first time Spurs have signed two Juventus players in one window, after bringing in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in January 2022 during the Antonio Conte era.

The duo have had a good impact at the London club and Postecoglou will be hoping for similar success amid claims another major double raid on Juventus is now on the cards.

Spurs are one of several Premier League clubs interested in signing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

The England under-21s international joined Juventus as a 16-year-old in 2020. He has made 22 senior appearances to date for the Italian side, scoring one goal and making three assists in the process.

Iling-Junior has made just four Serie A appearances this season, however, and reports suggest that Juventus would be willing to sell him this winter.

The talented youngster is available for around €22.5m (£19.3m) and several outlets have claimed that Tottenham are willing to match their asking price.

Reports in Italy now state that Tottenham are also poised to make a move for another of their promising forwards in Mathias Soule.

The talented 20-year-old is currently on loan with Frosinone, where he has put in some excellent performances that have caught the attention of top clubs.

Soule, who can play as a winger or an attacking midfielder, has made 12 Serie A appearances so far this season, scoring an impressive six goals and making one assist.

While Soule’s loan at Frosinone is due to run until the summer, Juventus do have a recall clause in his deal during January, which they are now eager to exploit in order to sell the 20-year-old on.

He is valued at around the €20m to €25m (£17.2m to £21.5m). Along with Tottenham, Newcastle have also registered an interest in the youngster.

However, it is now reported that Spurs are ready to sign both Soule and Iling Junior in an eye-catching double deal that will likely set them back a combined €45m (£38.6m).

