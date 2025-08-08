Tottenham ‘plot sensational return’ of Bayern Munich superstar who Man Utd ‘want’ for £56m

Harry Kane has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Tottenham are looking to bring Harry Kane back to north London from Bayern Munich as they plot a £56m offer, according to reports.

The England international left Spurs in the summer of 2023 in the search of silverware but ended his first season in Bavaria without a trophy to his name.

However, former Tottenham striker Kane lifted the first major trophy of his career last term as Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga title ahead of previous winners Bayer Leverkusen.

There has been talk in recent months of a potential return to the Premier League with a £56m release clause becoming active in his contract at the beginning of 2026.

And Football Insider claim that Kane is ‘in line for sensational Tottenham return’ after they have ‘plotted a course’ that could see the England international come back to north London.

Football Insider senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke told the website: “Obviously if a player like Harry Kane is willing to come back to the Premier League, there will be clubs very much interested.

“The big question is which English club will be looking to bring him back to the Premier League? Obviously, he’s the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League behind Alan Shearer, so that might be in his mind to come back and break that record.

“He’s got a release clause which decreases the closer it gets to the end of his Bayern Munich contract. So he could be available from January for around £56million, which would be a bargain for Kane.

“The only negative is his age, he’s 32 now and will be 33 next season, will any of the elite clubs be willing to go out and sign him?

“If Harry Kane does become available next summer, clubs will be interested. Tottenham have first refusal on the deal, so could bring Kane back.

“It’s part of the contract, Daniel Levy admitted it after Harry made the move to Bayern Munich.

“Basically, they can match any other club’s bid for Harry Kane, so if they’re willing to being him back they can do a deal and it would be a popular one among their fans.

“Any move is a way away, there will be more talk about this from January onwards into next summer, but for now his focus is on Bayern Munich.”

Ahead of the summer transfer window, former Man Utd chief scout – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – revealed that Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘wants’ Kane.

Brown told Football Insider: “INEOS want a star name to hang their hat on, at it were. They view Harry Kane as that player, and if he’s available, they’re going to push for that.

“He’s moved away from the Premier League and the pressures and demands of this league, and he’s gone to play for a team and in a league where it’s a bit more comfortable.

“The question I would have is whether he’s going to be prepared to step back into the Premier League. But you also have to ask about the finances involved, and where the £54million is coming from.

“If that’s going to come from player sales, the likes of Kobbie Mainoo or Alejandro Garnacho, then that’s not worth doing in my opinion.

“Knowing how INEOS work, though, and what they want to do, it wouldn’t surprise me at all.

“I think Ratcliffe wants Kane – but it has to be a footballing decision. The footballing side of the club need to be in agreement, because what’s the point of Ratcliffe wanting him if Ruben Amorim doesn’t?

“They’ve all got to sit down and work out whether he fits into the style of play and then they can make the decision whether or not to bring him in.”