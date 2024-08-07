Tottenham plotting Man City raid as Postecoglou wants to reverse trend with next Kyle Walker

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the defender is “appreciated” by the north London club.

Spurs currently have three senior right-backs at their disposal. Pedro Porro is the clear favourite, Djed Spence is nowhere near the first-team, having only ever played 33 before being loaned out three times, and Emerson Royal could soon head out the door.

Indeed, reports suggest he is nearing a transfer to AC Milan, and given that would lessen the depth of a club who will this season play European football again, Ange Postecoglou wants to recruit at right-back.

Romano has revealed that Man City’s Kabore could be the man to fill the potential gap.

“Tottenham would look to fill the gap, for sure, because they have Pedro Porro, but they would need one more player,” Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

“It’s true that Kabore at Manchester City, former Luton Town player, is appreciated by Tottenham.

“But I’m told he is not the only option. So there are several possibilities being considered.”

Kabore spent last season on loan at Luton, where he impressed over the course of 24 Premier League appearances, assisting twice.

It was his fourth loan since joining City in 2020, so currently, it’s clear they do not value the 23-year-old high enough to be a first-team member, but they have not yet considered selling him.

Kabore has been sidelined with an injury since the back end of last season, so there has been no chance for City to see him in action in pre-season.

But they do have Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis ahead of him in the pecking order, as well as Joh Stones and Manuel Akanji being able to occupy the right-back position, so they’d not miss Kabore if he was to be sold.

But if he is to become a star at Tottenham, there would be some regret from City.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365

👉 Levy ‘would sell’ Tottenham star to ‘most determined’ Real Madrid after submitting ‘crazy request’

👉 Chelsea and Man Utd in bottom three: Ranking the Premier League pre-season moods

👉 Four England snubs included: Premier League stars ready for huge 24/25 after full pre-season

For Spurs, if Kabore is signed, he’ll become the second former City right-back signed in the past few years, after Porro joined in 2023, months after he left City permanently for Sporting CP, where he’d previously been on loan.

But Postecoglou could also reverse a trend on City, after they signed Walker from Tottenham in 2017 – he has since won six Premier League titles in Manchester.

Spurs, then, would hope Kabore, who has been likened to Walker, goes on to become a similar style of player.

READ MORE: Tottenham target ‘green lights’ transfer as Postecoglou’s side ‘push’ for ‘agreement’ with PL rivals