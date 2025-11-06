Mauricio Pochettino has told Tottenham what they should be aiming for

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested a return to England is “possible” as he told former club Tottenham what they should be aiming for and they “deserve.”

Spurs changed manager over the summer and there have already been calls for the new man’s head. Thomas Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou, whose Tottenham side finished 17th in the Premier League last season, and he has them sixth after 10 games.

In the Champions League, meanwhile, Spurs have two wins and two draws, so things seem to be progressing well enough, but some have taken issue to Frank’s style.

It does not seem he is in any immediate danger given the marked improvement on last season, but the north London club might be roused by the potential of one of their most successful managers returning.

Pochettino, who earned 1.84 points per game during his time at Spurs, guided them to a second-placed Premier League finish and a Champions League final, has discussed a return to English football.

He told talkSPORT: “Maybe it’s possible. Yes, maybe my challenge in the future, of course, after the World Cup and being now focusing on the USA national team, is maybe to come back one day to the Premier League.

“We were so close with Tottenham to win the Premier League and the and Champions League, and I think the fans, not the fans, but I think in that case we wanted to win the Premier League and the Champions League because it’s in that case.

“Tottenham is a club that deserves this type of titles, you know, this type of trophies.”

It seems evident that Pochettino would like the chance to win the English top flight having previously come close, be that with Spurs or another club.

He also somewhat diminished the achievement of former boss Postecoglou, who broke the club’s trophy drought of 17 years when he guided them to Europa League glory.

But Pochettino had Spurs one step away from the Champions League trophy, and though any silverware would have been nice for the club having gone so long without winning any, they’d surely rather the elite European competition than the one a step below it.

