Morgan Gibbs-White is being linked with Arsenal and Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in ‘pole position’ to sign Nottingham Forest standout Morgan Gibbs-White, who is also being linked with Arsenal.

Nottm Forest paid an initial fee of around £25m to sign Gibbs-White from Wolves ahead of their return to the Premier League in 2022 and he has proven to be a superb signing.

FFP to ‘force’ Gibbs-White sale?

The 24-year-old has eight goal involvements in his 28 Premier League appearances this season for relegation candidates Nottm Forest.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side dropped to 18th in the Premier League after they were docked four points for a single breach of Profit and Sustainability rules. They are currently one point adrift of 17th-placed Luton Town.

Forest will be relying on Gibbs-White to fire them to Premier League safety, but he may be on the move this summer.

It was recently revealed that Arsenal are ‘keeping tabs’ on the midfielder, while Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are also understood to be interested.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have been one of this season’s surprise packages in the Premier League as the former Celtic head coach has successfully overhauled their style of play.

Tottenham pulled off some impressive business last summer and in January. Former Forest star Brennan Johnson was one of their most expensive additions as they paid £50m to secure his services.

READ MORE: Man City expulsion… Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal, Spurs and Watford among winners of re-allocated trophies



Johnson, Gibbs-White reunion?

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are ‘leading’ the race to sign Gibbs-White as they are in ‘pole position’ to complete the signing. They explain.

‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that scouts have been watching the 24-year-old closely for two years. ‘It is believed Spurs’ talent-spotters have been very impressed with Gibbs-White’s performances for struggling Forest. ‘The attacking midfielder has been identified as a fit for Tottenham’s playing style and is versatile enough to play in multiple positions. ‘Sources have told Football Insider that scouts feel Gibbs-White is an “Ange Postecoglou player”. ‘As revealed by Football Insider last week (22 March), Nottingham Forest could be forced to sell their five best players this summer if they are relegated or forced to sanction sales due to FFP demands.’

READ MORE: Chelsea stars reassigned after FFP ‘expulsion’… Mudryk to Arsenal as Liverpool land trio



Spurs and Arsenal could also compete for Wolves star Pedro Neto. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is of the understanding that the winger’s price tag is yet to be “decided”.

Romano told Caught Offside: “Arsenal have some wingers in their sights for the summer, but while it’s normal to see a long list of names linked with clubs in this situation, who’s really emerging as the main options on Arsenal’s list?

“Pedro Neto is a player Arsenal like and have looked at before, but we have to wait for Wolves to decide initial price tag to understand what Arsenal, Tottenham and more clubs will decide to do.”