Pedro Porro insists Tottenham interim boss Igor Tudor was not the focus of his anger after being subsituted in their 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Tensions are high at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Spurs now in serious danger of being relegated to the Championship unless they turn their dreadful form around.

Tottenham are yet to earn a point under Tudor, losing all three of his first three matches as interim boss, with Spurs just one point ahead of West Ham, who occupy the final relegation spot in the Premier League.

Porro clarified his relationship with Tudor after being seen punching a dugout chair following his substitution against Crystal Palace and appearing to shout something towards the Tottenham interim boss.

Porro told reporters at a pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League: “I just want to make it clear it was not about the manager. I am a player who gives it all on the pitch, 200%, and we never like losing. It is just about that.

“Since I found out he was coming to the club, I knew he was going to be a manager that would help us a lot. All of the players know that we need to be on the right path with him. This is a tough situation, but the most important thing right now is to focus on tomorrow’s game.”

Tudor believes that their last-16 match against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night can help boost their chances in the Premier League.

He said: “I believe that these kinds of games can help us to switch in the right way.

“This is a normal thing that this [Champions League] is something extra, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t want to pass to the next round. Of course, it’s very important. It’s important. We have to grow, so it can be an opportunity. A totally different mentality can be used in this kind of game. Maybe this can help us to see which problems we have. I believe that these kinds of games can help us to switch in the right way, but always focus on us, to grow as a team, to do things better and that’s the point.”

On Cristian Romero returning to the squad, Porro added: “Well, Cuti is a very important player for us. We know it, everyone in the squad knows it. He makes all the difference, and we missed him a lot, because he can give a lot to the team and we were missing him, so we are delighted to have him back. He is hugely important for us, and this is all I can say.”