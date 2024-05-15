Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou reacted angrily to a Spurs fan for telling his side to throw the match against Manchester City on Tuesday.

The Tottenham supporters knew a win for Man City would strike a huge blow to arch-rival Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League title this season.

And Pep Guardiola’s side beat Postecoglou’s men 2-0 on Tuesday with two goals from Erling Haaland sealing the three points for Man City and take them two points clear of Arsenal heading into the last match of the season on Sunday.

Son Heung-min had a glorious chance to level matters towards the end of the match but Stefan Ortega produced a brilliant save to deny the South Korean before Haaland made sure of the points with a well-taken penalty.

There was a subdued atmosphere in the Tottenham Hostpur Stadium for most of the match with many of their chants aimed at taunting rivals Arsenal.

Speaking in the aftermath of defeat to Man City, which ended their own chances of qualifying for the Champions League, Postecoglou told reporters: “The last 48 hours have revealed that the foundations are fairly fragile.

“It just means I’ve got to go back to the drawing board with some things. It’s outside (the club), inside, everywhere. It’s been an interesting exercise.”

Postecoglou added: “I’m not interested mate. I just don’t care. It’s just my observations mate. I’m not going to tell you, because it’s for me.

“I’m the one who’s got to do it. You can make your own assessments of what’s happened.

“I probably misread the situation as to what I think is important in your endeavour to become a winning team, but that’s ok. That’s why I’m here.”

After refusing to reveal the exact areas that need change next season, the Tottenham boss was asked whether his issue was tied up with the Arsenal rivalry, Postecoglou continued: “I’m just not interested mate. Maybe I’m out of step, but I just don’t care, I just want to win.

“I want to be successful at this football club, it’s why I was brought in. So what other people, how they want to feel, and what their priorities are, are of zero interest to me.

“I know what’s important to build a winning team, that’s what I need to concentrate on.

“I can’t dictate what people do. They [the fans] are allowed to express themselves any way they want. But yeah, when we’ve got late winners in games it’s because the crowd’s helped us.

“I already know what I want to do, it’s just I’ve got to make some adjustments to how I do it.”

‘I’m watching you. Watch your mouth, huh?’

Postecoglou’s frustrations with supporters came to a head during the match when the Tottenham boss angrily confronted a Spurs fan, with his reaction recorded by another supporter.

The Tottenham boss was heard yelling: “What did you say? What did you say before that? Just so I know who you are. There you are. I’m watching you. Watch your mouth, huh?”