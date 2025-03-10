Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has ‘deeply concerned’ the Spurs board with his side’s performance in their loss to AZ Alkmaar, according to reports.

Spurs recovered well from being knocked out of the Carabao Cup semi-finals and FA Cup fourth round in the same week in early February by beating Manchester United and Ipswich Town in the Premier League in back-to-back victories.

However, their inconsistency has reared its head again this season with a 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester City before another 1-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar in their first leg of the Europa League last 16 last Thursday.

While Tottenham were held at home to high-flying Bournemouth on Sunday in a 2-2 draw with Postecoglou’s men coming from two goals down to grab a point.

The last few results have heaped pressure on Postecoglou once again as Tottenham fans were hoping they could now push on to a more respectable position in the Premier League and have a chance of winning the Europa League.

Spurs are currently 13th in the Premier League and the excuses from Postecoglou are beginning to run out with a number of injured players starting to return to their starting XI.

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Liverpool ‘absolutely deserved’ PSG victory and ‘lightweight’ Spurs players slammed for ‘hiding’

👉 The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Identify the Prem and Champions League club badges…

👉 Postecoglou hints at some good news after miserable night for Tottenham in Alkmaar

And now TBR Football claim that the Tottenham board were ‘deeply concerned’ by their performance against AZ Alkmaar and told Postecoglou ‘that the result was unacceptable’.

The report adds:

‘TBR Football has previously revealed – some sections of Spurs’ hierarchy have felt that a change of head coach could be required and work has been done on possible alternatives. ‘As we confirmed Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Fulham’s Marco Silva are all names that have been discussed within the corridors of power at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and all are admired for the work they have and are currently doing. ‘We can also confirm that another name appreciated by the club is Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna and we are told the one-time Spurs youth player and former coach, should not be ruled out of contention. ‘Spurs have been insistent that they are not looking to make a change this season, no matter what, and that remains the message coming down from club boss Daniel Levy – but TBR Football can confirm that Spurs’ 1-0 loss to AZ on Thursday has rocked the club. ‘TBR Football understands that whilst the club have not told Postecoglou that he will be sacked if he does not win the Europa League, they have made it clear to the Australian that their latest defeat was deemed ‘unacceptable’ by the club and sources have told us they were ‘deeply concerned’ by the result and performance.’

Despite showing good character to turn around the result against Bournemouth on Sunday, it was another poor performance from Postecoglou’s side.

And former England striker Gary Lineker has questioned why James Maddison didn’t start against the Cherries and speculated that there might be some sort of bust-up between the Tottenham midfielder and Postecoglou.

Lineker told the Rest Is Football podcast: “Maddison late coming off the bench again, and when he comes on, he always looks the part, and plays some really good football. I’m a bit of a loss as what’s happened there. I wonder whether there’s been a bit of a fall-out.”