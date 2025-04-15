Postecoglou ‘dead man walking’ even if Tottenham win the Europa League – ‘I’m tired of listening to him’

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys thinks Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is a “dead man walking” even if he wins the Europa League.

Spurs lost their 17th match of the Premier League season with Postecoglou’s side currently 15th in the table as they enter the final six matches.

There is a feeling that Tottenham may act and sack the Australian if they were to be knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday.

Tottenham drew 1-1 against German side Eintracht Frankfurt last week and head to the Bundesliga outfit hoping to keep their season alive.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed earlier this week that Postecoglou leaving at the end of the campaign is looking “increasingly likely”.

And beIN Sports presenter Keys doubts Postecoglou will last even if he guides Tottenham to Europa League silverware.

Keys wrote in his blog: ‘Of course there are a few different reasons a coach can lose his job. An obvious one is to not be very good – or perhaps he/she can be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Both apply to Ruben Amorim.

‘A coach can be stubbornly wrong. Russell Martin comes to mind in this category. If he hadn’t been so naive – no daft – early in the season, Southampton wouldn’t be going down labelled as the worst PL team of all time. Russell arrogantly over-played and refused to change. Saints weren’t good enough to stroke the ball and play ‘the right way’.

‘A coach can sometimes overstay his/her welcome. Players can get tired of hearing the same voice. It’s usually the coach that goes in these circumstances nowadays – Fergie had the luxury of being able to change the players of course.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365…

👉 Ange Postecoglou targets Tottenham dressing room rat with ‘leak inside the club’ revelation

👉 Lineker feels it’s ‘got too much’ for Postecoglou who’s ‘bereft of confidence’ at Tottenham

👉 Big Midweek: Arsenal in Madrid, Amorim and Man Utd’s ‘focus’, Ange faces sack, Nkunku

‘A coach will go if the chairman/owner starts getting stick from supporters. He/she doesn’t have to get on with decision makers but it helps to manage upwards as well as down.

‘There are many internal reasons that can lead to a change and we don’t always get to know about those, but the last two categories I’m going to mention are a no no.

‘Losing the dressing room will end badly. Ask the last half dozen coaches at Leicester and Chelsea. Players have so much power these days if they don’t fancy a coach they’ll be gone.

‘Steve Cooper found that out. He clearly wanted to take Jamie Vardy on, but didn’t get the time. Vardy took him out early.

‘And the last category is crossing a line from which few – if any – ever come back. That is – pissing supporters off.

‘Ange is a dead man walking. He picked a fight with Tottenham fans during the recent Chelsea game. Bad call Ange. You just can’t do that.

‘He’s gone – even if he wins the Europa League. I backed him half way through the season but I’ve changed my mind. I’m tired of listening to him mumble at the floor explaining ‘it’s what we are mate’. He knows he’s toast. Perhaps it’s why he doubled down at Wolves?’