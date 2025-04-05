Even Postecoglou fans want ‘Ange Out’ as Spurs belief evaporates; Liverpool deserve more respect…

Even the most ardent Ange Postecoglou supporters now want Tottenham to sack the Australian as Spurs have ‘broken him too.’ Plus, Liverpool need more respect, Tarkowskigate, PGMOL, official ticket scalping and more…

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com…

Finally, Ange Out

*Sigh*, I dreaded writing this,

I was very-pro Ange.

I, like so many others, bravely fought back against the torrent of abuse and ridicule over the past few months because I genuinely wanted something to get excited about again at Spurs.

Spurs have been the sad little brother of the big EPL clubs for half a decade. In the heady days of ‘Arry, we were a maverick up-start wrecking ball, crashing into the ‘Big 6’ and bringing the likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric to the world’s attention. Under Poch, we went from plucky upstarts, to true contenders (yes, save your cackling, true contenders) who were finishing in the Top 3 and getting to the final of the Champions League! We had some of the best players in the world in Harry Kane, Son, Lloris, Vertonghen. Incredible.

In the 5 years following, we pissed it all away. We sold out our identity, brought in mercenary ‘winners’ to manage us, accepted dire, negative football and lost anyway.

And then Ange came in.

Ange stuck up two fingers at ‘Spursiness’ and being also-rans. He wanted to come to Spurs and do what he’s done everywhere else: Win. And not just win, but win playing exciting, attacking football that the players and fans alike could love.

At times, it was glorious. 10 games unbeaten to begin. Massive wins over United, City, Villa. Cups runs. Brilliant.

But while the highs have been high, they’ve been brief. And the lows? They’ve rarely been so low.

I only partially blame Ange. I think he could’ve worked out somewhere else. If he turned up at Brighton, or Palace, or hell, even Liverpool, I think he could’ve been a revelation.

But Spurs has broken him too.

Why am I Ange out now? It’s not because of one (more) loss at Chelsea. It’s because the fire has gone out.

The early bad losses under Ange were palatable, because even when we lost, you could see the players still believing in the system. They were bought in on a plan. As Charlie Eccleshire from the Athletic said: Under Ange, Spurs might die on their feet, but they won’t live on their knees.

But now? The belief is gone. Gone from Ange, the players and certainly the fans. There is no more Angeball, the vision and the mission has evaporated.

It’s a sad, sad finish to a sad season for Spurs, but unfortunately, you become used to it.

I just really don’t know where Spurs go next. It will be hard to light this fire again.

Andy, Spurs, Eire

Football365 is not alone in the sporting press in having pushed the narrative of Spurs as pretty likely Europa League winners. There are some weakish teams in that quarterfinal round, but at no point in the last five months would I have considered them likely to beat Manchester United, much less Eintracht Frankfurt, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Olympique Lyon or Lazio. I was obviously wrong in February, but that was a particularly futile league performance from Manchester United, and Spurs weren’t much better in breaking United down again after scoring.

I just never could see it. Did anybody ever really consider Spurs likely Europa League winners? Big Ange is surely doomed.

Chris C, Toon Army DC (Sorry, mate.)

READ: Where every Premier League club’s best player could go this summer

Put some respect on their name…

There’s been a lot of talk about Liverpool’s title this season not meaning as much due to the performances of other teams in the league. I believe this does a great disservice to the team, especially considering its their first season under Arne Slot.

Liverpool have lost just one game out of 30 played and have amassed 73 points in those games. To put this into perspective, I looked at every historical Premier League table, specifically at the point that the league leaders had played 30 games (it was that or work) and here’s the list of teams that have done better than Liverpool at this stage of the season:

2019/2020 Liverpool – 83 pts

Peak Jurgen Klopp, unbelievable consistency—it’s hard to imagine a team doing this again.

2018/2019 Manchester City – 74 pts

2017/2018 Manchester City – 81 pts

Pep’s dominant City side.

2012/2013 Manchester United – 77 pts

2006/2007 Manchester United – 75 pts

Ferguson’s United only exceeded this total twice in his entire tenure.

2005/2006 Chelsea – 75 pts

2004/2005 Chelsea – 77 pts

Peak José Mourinho at Chelsea.

2003/2004 Arsenal – 74 pts

The f*cking Invincibles.

In addition, there are three other seasons where teams like Arsenal (2022/2023), Manchester City (2021/2022), and Manchester United (2010/2011) have matched 73 points after 30 games. That’s it.

What I think makes this season even more impressive is the quality of the opposition Liverpool is facing. The teams in the current top ten are all well-run clubs with top-quality players. So instead of criticizing the lack of teams challenging Liverpool this season, we should recognize how impressive it is that they’ve maintained such consistency in a league with so much quality. The competition has been tough, but Liverpool has managed to win consistently, losing just once, something no other team has been able to manage.

Arne Slot and this Liverpool team deserve immense praise for their performance this season—no excuses, no asterisks.

Neil, Galway

On Tarkowskigate

Greetings!

So, we’ve had everyone from footballing royalty to slugabeds, serfs, proles and no-marks like myself and some non-plussed Everton fans wondering what all the fuss is about. But, the one person I’d really like to hear from is the one person who voice has been silenced. Mr. Paul Reginald Tierney.

Foul, I hear you cry!

I can only imagine the frantic scenes at Stockley Park after the full-time whistle. I can only imagine because no audio has been released by PGMOL:

PT: Boss, I’ve got to go on air and comprehensively explain my thought processes, decision-making and actions this evening. Get me a slot Boss. Get me Slot Boss. For the love of football!!!

Boss: Are you nuts Paul??? You’ll ruin this thing for everyone!!! No more all expenses paid nights in the Luxuro-suite at the Staines Travelodge Paul, that all goes away. That, the chilled non-alcoholic Coors Light waiting for you, £34 per mile petrol and the daily £350 dinner allowance gone! Is that really what you want? Is that really what you want Paul???

PT. I just gotta Boss, I just gotta. I’m Paul Tierney. I’M PAUL TIERNEY (deliberate CAPS LOCK). That name means something in this ‘burg.

Boss: No Paul, I won’t let you do it. Now dry those eyes mister and give me a (consensual and platonic) hug.

Now, James, gave a nice apology and I’m sure on some levels, he meant it but to then to have a bit of a whinge about Everton being unlucky is back to stock Bitters on-message. Oh well, I can’t blame Lugnut for that – that’s the friendly derby for you.

Things will not change until PGMOL and individual referees are held to account and seen to be held to account for their work. Full explanations and not just, the auld ‘on-pitch referee dealt with the matter and no further action was required’ spiel.

I haven’t seen a blatant straight red as bad, not given since Harry Kane went flying in two-footed, at speed, out of control, studs up, not getting remotely anywhere near the ball tackle on Andy Robbo’s legs (incidentally, the ref later sent Robbo off for giving Kane the very least of what he deserved back that afternoon). The ref that day gave Kane a yellow. He stayed on the pitch, scored and we dropped two points, losing the League by a point to some team from Manchester. Who was the ref that day? Who was it, who was it…. oh, a familiar protagonist I’m sure.

Got it. Mr Tierney. Born in Greater Manchester, supporter of < insert your own theory and some muffled noise that sounds like a gagged hostage trying to talk here >, registered with the Lancashire Football League (oh Paul, do you remember when Liverpool was in Lancashire? No, of course you don’t. You were born in 1980 and the boundary change pre-dates you by nigh on a decade). Never change Paul, stay true to your roots and your generous salary. Never change PGMOL, explain and Monday-morning quarterback your own decisions, once the jeopardy for the guilty ones has passed.

Good God Y’all

Sebbo (All kinds of Everything)

READ: Reassigning the ten best players set to be relegated to Premier League vultures

Worst Conspiracy Ever

Sorry to burst the tin foil hat wearers bubble. But if there is a conspiracy to deny Liverpool the title via VAR and PGMOL then it has to be the single worst conspiracy ever. The hours sat in dingy pubs and the sheer number of cash stuffed manilla envelopes not to mention the pints of wine are all wasted as this orchestrated campaign to deny Liverpool a title has left them (checks just to be sure) 12 points clear.

There is a famous saying often called Hanlon’s razor. “Never attribute to malice that which can easily be explained by incompetence.”

If we conducted a scientific survey of all the fans of premier league clubs I am pretty sure that we will waste a lot of money determining that the vast majority of fans think their club is hard done by when it comes to referee’s and VAR.

Any system run by humans will have errors. This is part of what makes football great pure dumb luck.

It is also easier to blame a few guys who are not on the payroll of your club. None of us really want to examine too closely the millions that the club spent on a striker who cant score or a defender who looks like Bambi on ice.

Add to all that the fact that certain clubs have more fans and more fans equals more nutters and that is why sometimes the mailbox is unreadable. Still it got my click.

Simon (Woking)

The PGMOL are pretty shit…but…

Yes PGMOL are pretty shit but…I do have some sympathy. Not that much ‘cos, y’know, they’re pretty shit. I’m trying to see things from their point of view so here goes.

What’s become pretty obvious from the mailbox is recent times is that there’s a vocal section of fans out there who think that if you don’t love their team as much as you do you’re biased against them. The PGMOL does not love your team as much as you do.

Even the most level-headed fan gets wound up at the lack of accountability, the circling of the wagons, the Howard Webb-ing of it all where the old boy network explains and excuses the inexplicable and unexcusable.

But…imagine working in a supermarket where every customer screamed ‘wanker’ at you if you took too long giving them their change. Or working in a bar where every customer felt entitled to fling drunken abuse at you when you refused to serve them their 14th pint. You’d expect your boss to have your back. Or you’d leave. Or you’d have a nervous breakdown within three years.

I’ve worked in clubs and venues most of my adult life and one of the golden rules is if the doorman refuses someone entry or kicks someone out you don’t overrule him. When a mans job is to exude authority if you undermine that authority you’re screwed.

Having said that yes the PGMOL are pretty shit.

Conor Malone, Donegal.

Official ticket scalping

I was quite interested to read about the city fans protest in their previous game. Not entering until the 9th minute to protest the fact the club has basically signed agreements with 9 ticket scalping companies.

The problem with this is you lost before you ever entered the stadium. Sometimes we want to eat our cake and have it too as fans. We want to protest the problems while actively paying for it continue because we dont want to miss the game.

Look throughout history and anytime anyone has taken a stand against authority they are almost universally never the people that benefit from it. The benefit comes after their personal sacrifice and suffering. And as fans that’s what we need to go as well.

It’s no good buying tickets then not using them, that’s as dumb as setting fire to your running shoes to protest nike – they already got your money, what you do with the product after is irrelevant.

As fans we need to stop buying tickets. Don’t renew season tickets, don’t buy matchday tickets. But if you wanted to go a step further then you could (wink wink) also find a “foreign stream” to watch as well.

We know that clubs and the FA utterly hate this because they spend more time pressuring the government to chase pirate streams than they do preventing cheating. Those two actions destroy the model they use, and that will make them pay attention.

You can argue that pirating in general is a response to non consumer friendly practices. Because just about everyone would rather pay normally so long as it feels fair. Nobody is asking for 1p tickets, were asking for tickets which are reasonable. They managed this in Germany, shit even in Brasil watching football is still a working class activity and they’re a pretty poor people. But the 6th biggest economy and the richest league in the world can’t manage it?

Instead of cracking down on ticket scalpers city have decided to join them in what has to be one of the most anti consumer policies I’ve ever seen.

But as consumers the only recourse you have is to suffer for a while and don’t go to the game. Don’t buy the shirts. You can’t protest AND buy the products.

On a side note, it’s kind of surprising that for years now we’ve seen city fans defending their owners attempts at circumventing rules or bending rules and now they’re surprised their owners are doing the same to them? It’s what happens when you support shady behaviour, eventually it gets used against you.

Just ask Americans.

Lee

READ: Sky Sports and TNT insulting our intelligence with ‘say what you see’ punditry of Ferdinand, Redknapp

An inane question answered

Just read Paul K’s email and has anyone ever called Arsenal v Fulham the famous London Derby? Sure, they share a city, but let’s be honest—this is the politest “rivalry” around. Given the number of ex-Arsenal players in Fulham’s squad, it’s practically a family reunion.

If you want a real London derby, watch Arsenal vs. Spurs at either ground—pure chaos, blood and thunder, and one of the highest-scoring fixtures in Premier League history. Now that’s a derby.

And let’s be real, there wasn’t much at stake here. Arsenal already waved the white flag in the title race, and Fulham have all but locked in a top-half finish.You basically answered your own self manufactured question by stating if the fixture can even be considered a derby just because its two teams playing in the same city.

Also, the Premier League just lost one of its all-time greats with KDB’s departure. What a magician—dropping outrageous passes like it was routine. Hope he goes to a club that’ll finally let him talk.

ShyRonnie (Smiter of those needing smoting)

ALL fans

A commentary on the rampant generalisation of contributors to the mailbox…how is your opinion of (enter club) fanbase the actual position of ALL fans of (enter club), sometimes reduced to a ‘large swathe’ of (enter club) fan base to show some learned credibility to your , often hyperbolic, diatribe.

Flavours of the month are, of course, Arsenal and Liverpool and how ALL fans of either are this…or large swathes of both are that. arsenal has 99.2 mln fans and Liverpool have 131.6 mln globally …according to jobs in football.com. Have ALL these fans, or indeed a large swathe expressed their paranoid, delusional, etc etc to …Rob,LFC, NYC for example? (Nothing personal Rob…just happened to read your thoughts on ALL, or at least a large swathe of Arsenal fans).

My mates all support Liverpool, United, Arsenal etc…and the pub chats are often more balanced and not quite so binary, even when there is mega bantz…it’s quite bizzare….and maybe ALL mailbox contributor’s should stop with the pearl clutching to cram down on other clubs simply coz ‘Barry from Islington’ or ‘Dave from the Wirral’ cry’s cos he team didn’t win a peno !

Enjoys the weekends footy chaps

Colin Dublin !!