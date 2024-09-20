Postecoglou future is ‘game to game’ as Tottenham star is singled out for needing ‘to do more’

Ange Postecoglou’s future at Tottenham is currently “game to game” after their poor start to the new Premier League season, according to one journalist.

Spurs have taken just four points from their opening four matches of the new Premier League season with one win, one draw and two losses from their first fixtures.

And it was looking like they would follow up their disappointing 1-0 defeat to arch-rivals Arsenal with another loss after Brandon Thomas-Asante fired Championship side Coventry City into the lead in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

It would have put Postecoglou’s post-match comments last weekend about always winning silverware in his second season into sharp focus, but Djed Spence spared his blushes when he levelled with two minutes left.

Spot-kicks were still on the cards until Rodrigo Bentancur played through to Brennan Johnson, who chipped home in the 92nd minute to send Tottenham through with a 2-1 win and leave their travelling support singing about Wembley.

But it was another below-par display from Spurs and it didn’t ease the pressure on Postecoglou with Daily Mirror journalist John Cross insisting that defeat against Brentford in their upcoming fixture this weekend could really increase the unease at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Cross said on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast: “I do think that Spurs fans, who loved him last season, and loved the style of football, gave him a wonderful start. They tailed off badly.

“I do think it’s testing times, because the biggest thing about that was the positive energy that the fans had. They really appreciated Postecoglou. They loved singing the songs.

“At the moment, it just feels quite flat. They were three minutes away from going out at Coventry, which would have been a devastating result.

“I don’t think that he would have immediately been sacked or anything like that, but I tell you what, they’ve got Brentford at home on Saturday. If they’d had that upset, it feels like you are going game to game a little bit.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Tottenham: 29 Paratici era signings ranked with Richarlison 23rd, Solanke 16th and Romero 3rd

👉 Moyes for Spurs, Tuchel to Villa, Potter returns: Predicting the next manager of each Premier League club

👉 ‘I don’t make substitutions by poll, mate’ – Postecoglou riles at sub boo questions



Dominic Solanke was Tottenham’s biggest purchase of the summer transfer market from Bournemouth with the one-cap England international failing to provide a goal or assist in his first three matches in all competitions.

Solanke played 62 minutes against Coventry as Tottenham struggled to create with the 27-year-old failing to register a shot during the match and O’Hara was unhappy that he didn’t do more.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “Solanke comes off after 60 minutes again, that’s got to be a talking point. It’s not happening. Come on, for £60 million. I know price tags mean nothing. Like, come on. You have to make something happen for yourself.

“If you are staying on a football pitch for 60 minutes and you don’t have a shot. Surely, you have to look at yourself and go ‘I have got to do more’. I would be demanding the ball anywhere and having a shot from somewhere. He’s a striker and you haven’t had a shot.”