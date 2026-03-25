Ex-Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has issued his thoughts on his former side’s fight to avoid Premier League relegation.

Postecoglou has certainly contributed to Tottenham’s issues, having been sacked at the end of last season, despite winning the Europa League, following a 17th-placed finish in the Premier League.

The former Celtic and Nottm Forest boss provided Spurs with a lot of entertainment, but his reign was chaotic, and Thomas Frank was brought in as his replacement to steady the ship.

However, this has not worked out as Tottenham’s situation worsened under Frank and his successor, Igor Tudor, is currently doing a poor job of easing their relegation fears.

Following Tottenham’s 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, the north London club are only a point clear of the relegation zone and they have reportedly decided to part ways with Tudor by ‘mutual consent’.

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It remains to be seen who will replace Tudor, but Postecoglou thinks his former side are in one “hell of a fight” and “need a circuit-breaker”.

“Not great, I still have a really strong attachment to the club,” Postecoglou said on SEN 116 when asked about Tottenham’s situation.

“It was two years and they were by no means easy years, but we invested a lot into them.

“Second last game we won a European trophy which was an incredible high. The connection there will be there forever. To watch them struggle has not been easy and it’s not the way I thought it would go.

“They’re in a hell of a fight, relegation is massive for any club but for Tottenham, it’s a pretty big deal.

“They have some fighting to do and they have the quality to get out. They need a circuit-breaker for sure.”

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Postecoglou has also admitted that he found it “uncomfortable” to watch Spurs lose to Forest.

“I did watch it – I’m still very much invested – particularly in Spurs because of the players and some of the staff there,” Postecoglou added.

“We had two years together, you always have that attachment. If you had have told me in May last year that this would be the scenario of watching two teams I have managed in the last calendar year I would have said ‘no that’s beyond the realms of possibility’.

“I tuned in and I watched. It was an uncomfortable watch, I didn’t enjoy it that’s for sure.”

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