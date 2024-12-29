Tottenham: Postecoglou points to fatigue after Spurs throw away win vs Wolves

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was “disappointed” and partially blamed fatigue for Spurs throwing away a lead in the closing stages of their 2-2 draw against Wolves on Sunday.

That result means it is just three wins in 13 matches in all competitions for Tottenham with pressure building on Postecoglou as he refuses to change his style of play.

Hwang Hee-Chan opened the scoring for Wolves on Sunday before Rodrigo Bentancur and Brennan Johnson put Tottenham back in front before half-time.

But Jorgen Strand Larsen struck with three minutes left in the second half to give Wolves a point on the road as Tottenham’s poor run of form under Postecoglou continues.

Speaking on the result, Spurs boss Postecoglou told a post-match press conference: “It’s a disappointing outcome. Obviously we went a goal down but after that I felt we controlled the game. It wasn’t easy always to get openings but we did look pretty threatening every time we did get forward.

“We scored a couple of goals, we obviously missed the penalty and then second half, I just thought we had some really big moments to kill the game off.

“They weren’t really creating much, I mean I think Fraser had one save to make with his feet, that was about it. You felt we kind of needed that third goal and obviously they score at the end and you’re kind of left with a disappointing outcome, but it’s not through the want of trying.

“It’s obvious, you know, the lads are fairly fatigued, especially in that front third, we’re not as sharp as we can be, which is understandable because we’re asking a lot of a sort of small core group of players and, as I said, it’s not for the want of trying and they’re trying to get the outcomes for us.”

On an injury to Destiny Udogie, Postecoglou added: “Yeah, I think it was a hamstring. Again like I said, we’ve been relying on a core group of players because we just haven’t had the ability to rotate so at some point it was going to catch up with us. Unfortunately it caught up with Destiny.”

When asked about Radu Dragusin playing, Postecoglou replied: “Well we had no choice, if Radu doesn’t play, I don’t know who plays. He wasn’t 100%, but he felt he could get through with his ankle and again, I think the players are all giving everything they can at the moment.

“It’s just unfortunately we can’t give them what they really need and that is some recovery and rest because we’ve got so many players out, but Radu wanted to play today and you know while he wasn’t 100%, we had no choice to put him out there.

“There’s no choice, but it’s not a risk. I mean it’s it’s a judgment call, you know. It’s not like it’s a muscle injury, it’s a knock on his ankle, but yeah, we’re making decisions. We’ve got no choice unless I throw another 18 or 17-year-old out there, well, that’s the only fit players we have at the moment.”

