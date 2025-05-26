Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is ‘still deciding’ whether to sack Ange Postecoglou but a Premier League boss has ’emerged as a contender’ if the Australian is shown the door this summer.

Postecoglou joined Spurs from Celtic in the summer of 2023 and having led them to fifth in his debut season has overseen a dismal 2024/2025 campaign in the Premier League which saw them finish just one spot above the relegation zone having lost 22 of their 38 games.

But Tottenham finished the campaign in the best possible way, beating Manchester United in Bilbao to win their first trophy for 17 years, securing a spot in the Champions League in the process.

Postecoglou was mocked for his claim back in Autumn the he “always wins in my second season” and referenced that now famous line as he addressed the fans during the trophy parade on Friday.

“I told them and they laughed. I told them and they didn’t believe, but here we are,” Postecoglou declared on the open-top bus.

“We’re here because of this unbelievable group of people players and staff, absolute heroes led by the legend Son Heung-min, Cuti [Cristian] Romero, James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario. All of them, heroes.

“They did it all for you, because you deserve it. This club deserves it.

“And I’ll tell you something, I’ll leave you with this – all the best television series, season three is better than season two. Thank you.”

His joy may be short-lived however, as GIVEMESPORT claim Levy is yet to make his mind up over whether to show Postecoglou the door, while Brentford boss Thomas Frank is being looked at as a possible candidate to replace him.

The report states:

‘Brentford manager Thomas Frank is emerging as a contender to replace the Greek-Australian tactician if a change is made, while Marco Silva publicly stated he will stay in the Fulham hot-seat following their 2-0 loss to Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League campaign. ‘Frank has a release clause in his Brentford contract in the region of £9million. The Dane also has a long-standing relationship with the north Londoners’ technical director Johan Lange.’

Postecoglou revealed he has no clarity on his future ahead of Spurs’ 4-1 defeat in their final game of the season on Sunday having been asked about his “season three is better than season two” line.

“I should have thought about it a bit more because sometimes they kill off the main character,” The 59-year-old joked.

“I said before the game, I really feel we’re building something. It’s exciting I have a group of players, a group of staff and a club that knows how to win.

“I haven’t had any discussions. Similar to before, I haven’t had any discussions with the club and maybe they were waiting for clear air.

“I haven’t given it a lot of thought, I just refuse to be distracted by anything.

“I haven’t thought of it. I assume at some point someone will tell me something, otherwise I’ll just turn up next season and get on with my job.”