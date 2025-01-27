‘Embarrassed’ Tottenham make Postecoglou sack decision as they plan ‘at least one’ new signing

Tottenham will continue to stand by Ange Postecoglou despite their 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Leicester City on Sunday, according to reports.

Richarlison gave Spurs the lead on 33 minutes before Leicester caught them cold after the break, with Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss scoring two in the first five minutes after half-time to turn the game on its head.

Spurs have won just one of their last 11 matches in the Premier League and are winless in their last seven outings with Postecoglou’s side now 15th in the Premier League table.

Tottenham have been hit hard by injuries, particularly in their backline, with Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie all missing.

And there have been growing calls and rumours among fans on social media that Postecoglou could be close to the sack after a terrible run of results.

However, Football.London claim that, although it’s ’embarrassing’ for the Tottenham hierarchy, they ‘are sticking with Postecoglou amid the injury crisis his squad is engulfed in and will try to sign at least one player for him in the week ahead to ease that, even if that should have happened long ago’.

Postecoglou was also missing Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Yves Bissouma, amongst others with injury, against Leicester and the Tottenham boss insists everyone at the club is still “totally supportive” about what he is trying to achieve.

When asked if the results were hitting him hard, Postecoglou replied to reporters: “Yes, it does, but at the same time I’m kind of responsible for it, so you’ve got take that on board.

“When you’re in this kind of position, you are looking at the people around you, I just feel the players, the staff, the people at the football club I deal with, they’re still totally supportive of what we’re trying to do, and that’s all you can ask for as a manager.

“That gives me the energy and I put aside my own disappointment and feelings and make sure I support the people who are trying as hard as they possibly can to turn this around.”

On the game-changing five minutes after half-time that saw Leicester score two goals, the Tottenham boss added: “You come out for the second half, know they are going to have a little energy, they are 1-0 down, we got caught a bit cold. It’s not just the physical fatigue; it’s the mental fatigue for this group of players who are constantly at it.

“They put in a massive shift on Thursday night to get the job done, had to back it up today, same group of players, some of them probably shouldn’t have been out there, we’re asking them to dig in as much as they can, and they are. From our perspective, that’s all you can ask for.”