Tottenham ‘make Postecoglou sack decision’ as trophy hopes ‘crucial’ amid Premier League woes

Tottenham will reportedly not sack Ange Postecoglou while they are still in the Carabao Cup, with the semi-final against Liverpool crucial in deciding his future.

Postecoglou’s Spurs have been poor in 2024 after a terrific first six months under the former Celtic manager.

They are tenth in the calendar year Premier League table, winning 15, drawing six and losing 16 of their 36 matches. That is more defeats than West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Everton.

They have also conceded the joint-fifth-most goals in the top flight in 2024 (58) but have scored 71 times, which only five teams have bettered.

That perfectly sums up how Spurs perform under Postecoglou; it is completely chaotic with a huge emphasis on attacking, which does make for some absolute spectacles.

Spurs’ unorganised performances are frustrating a large portion of their fanbase, though, and there is pressure on Postecoglou to improve things defensively.

There is sympathy in some quarters for the Australian, who has been without several key defenders this season, including his two best centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Starting Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies in the heart of defence is far from ideal and with the latter also injured, Postecoglou has been forced to play teenage midfielder Archie Gray there.

Regardless of that, results, performances and consistency must improve and many feel Postecoglou is on borrowed time.

Spurs are still in the Carabao Cup after beating Manchester United in the quarter-final and ending the club’s 16-year wait for a trophy is Big Ange’s top priority and something the fans are desperate for.

Earlier this year, Postecoglou reminded fans that he often wins trophies in his second season at clubs but has the best team in Europe standing in his way. Not ideal, is it? He’s probably getting sacked, isn’t he?

Tottenham-Liverpool semi-final ‘crucial’ in deciding Postecoglou’s fate

Spurs’ Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool could prove crucial in deciding Postecoglou’s future in north London, with a report from the Daily Mail claiming he ‘maintains the backing of the board but the League Cup semi is emerging as key to his prospects’.

Indeed, the club’s hierarchy have ‘made a decision on Postecoglou’ and the Australian ‘remains safe for now, though there is an acknowledgment that results need to improve’.

The cup semi and their involvement in the Europa League are ‘crucial’ for Ange, with winning a trophy ‘viewed as a major success’.

A combination of losing in the Carabao and continuing to stutter in the Premier League could be fatal, the report adds.

Spurs are currently in a playoff spot in the Europa League and have Hoffenheim and IF Elfsborg to face before the conclusion of the league phase.

The Carabao Cup semis will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 8 and Anfield February 6.

Postecoglou’s honours as a manager include two Scottish Premierships, two Scottish League Cups, one Scottish Cup with Celtic, a J-League title with Yokohama Marinos in Japan, two A-League titles with Brisbane Roar, seven titles at Australian international youth level, three honours as South Melbourne boss, and the 2015 AFC Asian Cup with Australia.

