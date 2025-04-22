Thomas Frank and Carlo Ancelotti have been linked as possible replacements for Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham are “looking at higher-profile managers” than Brentford boss Thomas Frank if they sack Ange Postecoglou, according to a former Spurs scout.

Postecoglou has had a terrible season in charge of Tottenham – who lost 2-1 at home to Nottingham Forest last night – with his side currently 16th in the Premier League table heading into their final five matches.

Reports have previously claimed that Postecoglou could face the sack if Spurs are knocked out of Europe with the Australian guiding them to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

A trophy win would be a huge deal for Tottenham, who have not won any silverware since Juande Ramos lifted the League Cup in 2008, but the awful performances and results in the Premier League are unlikely to be overlooked.

It feels likely that Postecoglou will not be at Tottenham next season and there are already rumours building about who could replace him ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Thomas Frank, who has done an oustanding job at Brentford, has been linked with a potential move to north London but former Tottenham and Man Utd scout Mick Brown insists Spurs are looking at big-name managers.

Brown told Football Insider: “There’s no doubt Frank has done a fantastic job at Brentford. But’s a completely different job to managing Tottenham Hotspur.

“His job at Brentford cannot be questioned, he’s done better than many others would have, and everybody I speak to has a lot of respect and admiration for him.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham ‘have to accept’ key star will leave on one condition in ‘sea-change’ from ‘no-sale attitude’

👉 Tottenham: Carragher slams ‘not great’ star as ‘huge weakness’ in ‘academy’ dig amid fresh ‘worry’

👉 Tottenham: Cristian Romero reveals his transfer stance as he confirms ‘truth’ in honest admission



“The issue is, Tottenham have had about 15 well-respected managers who have done jobs elsewhere.

“I think they’re looking at higher-profile managers to come in and transform them into a winning outfit.

“I don’t know whether Frank meets that star status they’re looking for.

“He’s a very intelligent and talented manager who has done very well, so I don’t doubt he’ll be under consideration, but I wouldn’t expect him to be a leading candidate.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid is very uncertain and there are rumours that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso will replace him in the summer.

But Jamie O’Hara has rubbished claims that Ancelotti could succeed Postecoglou at Tottenham in the summer.

Responding to a caller on talkSPORT, O’Hara replied: “Are you having a wind up? Ancelotti? He’s going to get the Brazil job mate, what you talking about? Yeah [he went to Everton], he was on about £18m a year, that’s why he went there for half a season and he dipped as soon as Madrid phoned him.”