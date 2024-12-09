Postecoglou sack? Tottenham ‘increasingly admiring’ PL boss as Carragher makes axe claim

Tottenham are ‘increasingly admiring’ Fulham boss Marco Silva as Ange Postecoglou comes under further pressure, according to reports.

Spurs have been in terrible form in recent weeks with their 4-3 loss to Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening their sixth winless match in their last seven in all competitions.

Postecoglou was a breath of fresh air for Tottenham fans when he joined in 2023 after Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo failed to impress.

Despite a promising start to his time in charge, Postecoglou is struggling to marry the results and attacking football as he comes under pressure to push up the Premier League table with Tottenham currently 11th.

And The Independent claims that Tottenham are giving ‘increasingly admiring looks’ towards Fulham boss Silva as fans start to lose faith in Postecoglou.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Postecoglou could now face the sack if he doesn’t change his playing style in certain situations and matches.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “Ange said how well they played. I can’t imagine any Liverpool manager I played for – and we conceded four in a game – would say in the interview we played well.

“If you play this way you’ll get the result like at Manchester City but you’d also get results like this one where you’re 2-0 up.

“I’ve never got my head around managers saying we play a ‘certain way and we will never change’ – I think it started with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona.

“This idea that wherever they play, they will play their way. But that was the best team I’ve ever seen. Pep Guardiola then had to change his Man City team who were winning the leagues every season, putting centre-backs at full-back. This idea that you can’t change is alien to me.

“The game-state dictates how you play, not all the time but if you go away to a tough away ground you shouldn’t play the same way as you do against a team at the bottom.

“There’s this idea of playing a pure game and the Tottenham fans singing ‘We’ve got our Tottenham back’ but you won’t win anything, you won’t challenge.

“I wake up every morning hoping the sun is shining, so I can put some shorts and a T-shirt on but if it’s raining, you put your coat on.

“You can’t have this idea about playing one way, it won’t work. If it doesn’t change, he won’t be here next season.”

