Postecoglou ‘won’t be in charge in August’ with Tottenham to learn from Man Utd ‘mistake’

Ange Postecoglou won’t start next season as the Tottenham manager with Richard Keys convinced that Daniel Levy’s “silence is damning”.

Postecoglou has been under pressure for most of the season with Spurs finishing the campaign 17th in the Premier League after a 4-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

The Tottenham board had been sympathetic to his cause earlier in the campaign with Spurs suffering an incredible amount of injuries that decimated Postecoglou’s squad.

However, the negative results have continued since many of those players have returned with a large amount of supporters now turning on the manager too.

Postecoglou did end their 17-year long wait for a trophy last week with Europa League final victory over Manchester United in Bilbao to give Tottenham fans a night to savour.

A report on Monday claimed that Tottenham chairman Levy is ‘‘still deciding’ whether to sack Postecoglou or not with Brentford boss Thomas Frank ’emerging as a contender’ to take the job.

And former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys insists that Tottenham won’t make the same “mistake” that Sir Jim Ratcliffe did with Erik ten Hag.

Keys wrote in his blog: “Daniel Levy’s silence is damning. Ange won’t be in charge in August. Nor should he be.

“I backed him for a long time this season and he did really well delivering a trophy – but those who want him out were right – and they’ll get their way I’m sure.

“Levy won’t make the same mistake the Jim Reaper and the brains trust did with Ten Hag.”

Former Man Utd winger Lee Sharpe insists Postecoglou will get another Premier League job if Tottenham end up sacking him this summer.

Sharpe told Coin Poker: “I can see Ange Postecoglou managing another Premier League club. I think he’s a great fit for the England’s top division – his personality and fast-tempo football are perfectly suited to the league. He’s been very honest and basic in his approach; he has a clear picture of what he wants his players and team to do.

“When Spurs are fully fit, I think they’re a really strong match for anyone. They can be deadly around the opposition’s box when they’re firing on all cylinders. They’ve struggled defensively at times, but I think that’s down to their two main centre-halves being injured for so long.

“Some argue that Ange only has one game plan: to play full throttle for 90 minutes – and we have seen them get caught out in the process – but I like to watch his team; they’re always quick and energetic.”