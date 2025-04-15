The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims it is looking “increasingly likely” that Tottenham will sack Ange Postecoglou at the end of the season.

Spurs are having a horrific season with their 4-2 defeat to Wolves seeing Postecoglou’s side drop to 15th, just two points ahead of Vitor Perreira’s 16th-placed outfit.

Tottenham have won just one in their last six Premier League matches and the only thing keeping Postecoglou in a job seems to be their run to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Postecoglou’s side drew the first leg at home to Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 and now they head to Germany on Thursday looking to keep their season alive.

The Tottenham board reportedly felt sympathy for Postecoglou earlier in the season when injuries were hitting the Australian’s squad – but, now many of the players are back, and Ornstein reckons a change of manager is now looking “increasingly likely”.

Ornstein told NBC Sports: “It’s no exaggeration Paul, to say this has been a disastrous season for Tottenham Hotspur by their standards. And I think a change in the dugout this summer is beginning to look increasingly likely. That’s certainly the sentiment around football and the people that I speak to. It’s not a personal thing on Ange Postecoglou.

“It’s down to performances, results dating back to really, since the first 10 games of last season, they’ve not been good at all, and the atmosphere among the fan base has certainly taken a dip towards him after he was being praised so heavily right at the beginning.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365…

👉 Ange Postecoglou targets Tottenham dressing room rat with ‘leak inside the club’ revelation

👉 Lineker feels it’s ‘got too much’ for Postecoglou who’s ‘bereft of confidence’ at Tottenham

👉 Big Midweek: Arsenal in Madrid, Amorim and Man Utd’s ‘focus’, Ange faces sack, Nkunku

Former Tottenham and Man Utd scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – reckons Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner “will walk” at Selhurst Park and be the new Spurs boss in the summer.

Brown told Football Insider: “Oliver Glasner is one of the names on their list. He seems to me to be a very stable character, he knows what he wants and how to get it.

“The evidence is there in the way his team have performed since he came in and they’ve been largely successful – and they’re in the FA Cup semi-finals.

“He will speak to Palace to find out what sort of backing he’s going to get this summer.

“That is both in terms of players they’re going to bring in and players they’re going to keep, because there has been a lot of talk about them.

“If he doesn’t believe he will get that backing, I think he will walk and take the Tottenham job – that’s if he’s the one they decide to offer it to.

“I haven’t heard anything to suggest he’s unhappy at Palace or that he’s wanting to move on.

“But it seems Marc Guehi will leave, there’s endless talk about Mateta, then you’ve got Eze, Wharton, the spine of that team is attracting interest.

“So for Glasner, if the club can’t make any promises about keeping those players, what do you do?

“Tottenham can offer him backing in the market and they’ll be looking to get back into European competition next year, so it’s going to be a big decision.”