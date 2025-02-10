Tottenham fans told to forget about replacing Ange Postecoglou with one manager

Tottenham supporters have been told to forget about replacing Ange Postecoglou with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino by Ramon Vega.

Spurs are in a rotten run of form that has seen them win just one of their last eight matches in the Premier League and pile pressure on Postecoglou.

That has been made worse in their last two matches with a 4-0 loss to Liverpool seeing them exit the Carabao Cup and a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday means they are now out of the FA Cup too.

There were reports last week indicating that Postecoglou ‘could find himself on the brink’ of losing his job at Tottenham if he failed to beat Aston Villa.

It’s still unclear whether his job is in serious danger as it has been previously reported that the Spurs hierarchy have sympathy over their recent injury woes.

But it’s becoming clear that many in the Tottenham fanbase are now looking for a change of manager with ex-Spurs head coach Pochettino a name some are keen to see return.

However, former Tottenham defender Vega insists there is little chance that Spurs would be able to appoint Pochettino, who is the head coach of the USA.

Vega wrote on X: “There’s no point in calling for Pochettino. 1. He is already contracted and committed to @USMNT, and it would be disrespectful both to @USMNT and to him. 2. He was sacked without proper support after achieving the remarkable feat of reaching the Champions League Final in Madrid.

“This was a significant opportunity to establish a real football project, but the board missed the chance and failed to support him. We are currently facing the revolving issue for years a lack of genuine support in the football department. Changing Ange will not solve anything. The solution lies in changing the mentality and commitment at the top regarding football.”

Tottenham are currently missing 11 first-team players and Postecoglou thinks the criticism of him and his team is agenda-driven.

Postecoglou said after the defeat to Villa on Sunday: “Take them out of any team. How did Liverpool go today? And they just did that for one game. Do that for two and a half months. Any team, do that for two and a half months in multiple competitions.

“I don’t care about me, people will judge me or whatever. But you can’t judge this group of players on what’s happened. They’ve given everything. Two 18-year-olds, a 17-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old goalkeeper starting against one of the best teams in the country at home.

“They [Villa] had a week off, they didn’t play on Thursday night against Liverpool. We did. Same group of players, not a change. You can’t measure this group of players on that and their performance. It’s too easy for people to be critical of them. I have huge admiration and respect for them.”

When asked whether he would get the time to show what this squad could do, Postecoglou added: “I’m not talking about me. People can judge me, they can say I’ve done a bad job, I’m not up to it or whatever, that’s fine.

“What I’m saying is you can’t be critical of players and players’ performance during this time. If you do, then do that with everyone else when they’ve got nine or 10 or 11 players out – none of them have – and for every game.

“I’m not just saying we had to do it today. We’ve been doing this since the middle of November. You can’t judge the performance of these players or critique them on what they’ve done. All they’ve done is give all they can and that’s all you can ask for.

“My responsibility at this club is this group of players and team to get them to play in the manner I want them to that will bring us success. Whether people think I can do that or not is for others to judge but there’s got to be a better appreciation for what a very small group of players have been doing for the last two and a half months.

“It can’t be that people think that is an excuse. That’s just not anywhere near close to objective analysis. That’s just agenda-driven stuff. If it’s to get rid of me that’s fine, good on you, go for it a million times. But in terms of this group of players, what they’ve given over the last two and a half months has been outstanding. It’s a credit to them, I can’t speak highly enough of them.”