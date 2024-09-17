Postecoglou sack? Romano reveals blunt update on Tottenham boss in ‘shocking decision’ claim

Tottenham will not be sacking Ange Postecoglou any time soon with their “whole project” built around him, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have not got off to the best of starts this season under the Australian coach with their recent narrow 1-0 loss to arch-rivals Arsenal in the North London Derby leaving them 13th in the Premier League table.

Postecoglou’s side got four points from their opening two fixtures against Leicester City and Everton before succumbing to back-to-back defeats to Newcastle United and Arsenal.

And that has piled pressure on Tottenham boss Postecoglou with their poor run of form going back to last season and now only Wolves (11) and Everton (9) have had more Premier League defeats from ever-present side since the start of March 2023.

Speaking on his Daily Briefing podcast on his Substack, Romano revealed that there was no chance that Tottenham will sack Postecoglou any time soon.

When asked if Postecoglou was in danger, Romano replied: “Not at all, zero percent. No, no, no and no.

“It’s absolutely everything under control at Tottenham – a slow start, of course, a disappointing North London derby, but at the same time, they are not considering any shocking decision for the manager.

“This project is completely, completely involved in the ideas, the plan… the whole project is around Ange Postecoglou. Even in the summer transfer window, they were blending transfers together with him: [Dominic] Solanke, and also the others.

“This is something they are building with the manager – not just for the manager, but with the manager, so they are not going to change anything now. It was again a poor start to the season where they were also unlucky, if you remember the Leicester game. So it’s probably a difficult moment in general for Tottenham, but they absolutely trust in the manager and trust Postecoglou.

“So at the moment there is nothing negative ongoing at the club, no bad feelings, just the moment to change things, and they will do that on the pitch I’m sure.”

Journalist Charles Watts – who has covered Arsenal for years – thought Tottenham were “really poor” in their loss to the Gunners at the weekend.

Watts said in his Caught Offside column: “I thought Spurs were really poor on Sunday to be honest.

“I expected them to really take the game to Arsenal giving the players that Mikel Arteta’s side were missing.

“But after a bright opening 15 minutes they barely laid a glove on them. It just looked like they had no idea how they were going to break Arsenal down.

“I do like Ange Postecoglou and he does like to play football in the right way. But even the Celtic fans who adored him north of the border warned that he doesn’t really have a Plan B.

“That always seemed to cost Celtic when they played teams who were superior to them in the Champions League and right now it looks like it is costing Spurs.

“Given who Arsenal were missing on Sunday I turned up at the ground expecting to see a Tottenham side who believed they could get one over their neighbours.

“But instead I saw a team who looked like they had no real belief that they could get through such a good defence. There was no real quality or guile.

“If I was a Spurs fan I would have been really disappointed with that performance and would be a bit concerned about what was to come this season.”