Ange Postecoglou could be replaced by Andoni Iraola in the summer.

Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison doubts Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou “will be in a job on Saturday” if they lose to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Spurs lost their 17th match of the Premier League season with Postecoglou’s side currently 15th in the table as they enter the final six matches.

There is a feeling that Tottenham may act and sack the Australian if they were to be knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday.

Tottenham drew 1-1 against German side Eintracht Frankfurt last week and head to the Bundesliga outfit hoping to keep their season alive.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed earlier this week that Postecoglou leaving at the end of the campaign is looking “increasingly likely”.

And now ex-Crystal Palace and Republic of Ireland striker Morrison reckons Postecoglou won’t be in a job at the weekend if they lose to Frankfurt in midweek.

Morrison said on Football Daily: “Nowhere near Tottenham are good enough and Frankfurt are the favorites. It’s 1-1, you go into Frankfurt, I’ll make a statement here.

“If they don’t win on Thursday, I don’t think Ange will be in a job on Saturday. That’s how much the place is toxic at the moment. You can’t buy a win at the moment.

“What excuses is he going to make? ‘Oh, I’ve still got 10 or 11 of my best players injured’? No, all your players are back, and you’re still not getting results. It’s nowhere near good enough.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365…

👉 Tottenham doors can ‘reopen’ for Mourinho in ‘sensational’ return with Spurs ‘not safe’ under Postecoglou

👉 Tottenham in dark over Mathys Tel signing as Bayern Munich recall ‘plan’ set in motion

👉 Carragher tips Spurs and Postecoglou to ‘shake hands and move on’ despite ‘mitigating circumstances’

Morrison’s comments come after the Daily Telegraph ruled out Andoni Iraola leaving Bournemouth to take over as the new Tottenham manager if Postecoglou gets fired.

Iraola has been linked with the role for months but the Daily Telegraph insist that the Spaniard is ‘ready to disappoint’ Tottenham ‘and stay at Bournemouth’.

The report adds: