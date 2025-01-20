Romano gives Postecoglou sack update amid claims it ‘might be his last week’ at Tottenham

Tottenham have identified three potential replacments for Ange Postecoglou if they decide to fire him with the Spurs boss in ‘major trouble’, according to reports.

The north Londoners are having a terrible second season under Postecoglou with Tottenham currently 15th in the Premier League table with 16 matches left to play.

Goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Iliman Ndiaye and an own-goal from Archie Gray saw Spurs 3-0 down at half-time against 16th-placed Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Tottenham did fight back a bit in the second half with goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison getting the scoreline back to 3-2 – but Postecoglou’s side were met with a barrage of boos from the away end at the final whistle.

In his defence, Postecoglou has been missing key men such as Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for months now but it’s hard to overlook their terrible results.

Tottenham have not won in six Premier League games and TEAMtalk claim that Postecoglou is ‘now in major trouble in regards to keeping his job’.

The website also insists that a three-man shortlist of managers has been drawn up with former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic a manager that is ‘appreciated’ by Tottenham.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and Brentford head coach Thomas Frank are also in the running to become the new Tottenham manager if Postecoglou loses his job.

Althought transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted he had not ‘substantial update’ on Monday morning, he did hint that Postecoglou may be given time because of the injury issues he’s faced this season.

Romano wrote in his GiveMeSport newsletter: ‘At the moment, no substantial updates on Ange Postecoglou’s position. Let’s see what happens in the next few days but injuries are considered a massive issue and one of the reasons why Spurs’ plan is currently not working.’

And Arsenal legend Perry Groves reckons it “might be Postecoglou’s last week” at Tottenham with the Spurs boss “looking completely shell-shocked”.

Groves told talkSPORT: “That was Moyes ball, that goal started at the right back position, went into midfield, back out again, left back position, into Ndiaye, that was probably 12 passes which you don’t associate with David Moyes do you.

“Spurs aren’t closing down properly, it’s half hearted, I think, and I might be wrong, I think this might be Postecoglou’s last week.

“Going up to Everton who couldn’t hit a cow’s backside with a banjo, they weren’t exactly free flowing, for them to actually rip Spurs apart through that passing move means that the Spurs players aren’t buying into Postecoglou and they aren’t playing for him.

“I think he’s going to be under pressure this week.”

When asked if it was Postecoglou’s last game, Groves added: “Postecoglou was looking completely shell-shocked, he was looking like he didn’t have any answers.

“You could tell in his eyes he was thinking ‘that team isn’t playing for me, they’re gone’.”