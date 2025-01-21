Tottenham: Postecoglou sack would give Levy ‘an even greater problem’; Spurs will sign ‘at least one player’

Sacking Ange Postecoglou would give Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy ‘an even greater problem’ this month, according to reports.

The Spurs players and Postecoglou were booed and jeered by their own supporters on Sunday after they lost 3-2 to Everton at Goodison Park with Tottenham 3-0 down at half-time.

There have been rumours on social media and elsewhere that Postecoglou could face the sack but widespread reports indicate that he will stay at Tottenham for now.

The Spurs boss has had to deal with a huge injury crisis, especially in his backline with Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie among the players currently missing.

And now the Daily Mail has named four potential options to replace Postecoglou at Tottenham but one of the reasons the Spurs boss is still safe is that there is no viable ‘no-brainer’ appointment.

The report claims:

‘While getting rid of Postecoglou would appease some fans, it would present Daniel Levy with an even greater problem, with no clear candidate to replace him mid-season.

‘Despite their struggles, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is set to stand by the under-fire boss.

‘Club chiefs appreciate that Postecoglou’s side has been hamstrung by injuries this season.

‘Central defenders Micky van de Ven (left) and Cristian Romero (right) have been unavailable.

‘Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth is one of the best managers in England, but why would he jump ship when his team are flying well above Spurs in the table?

‘Kieran McKenna at Ipswich has links to Tottenham, having coached in the academy and played for the club at junior level. But would he leave Portman Road in the middle of a relegation fight? Mail Sport also understands extracting McKenna from his contract would command a sizeable compensation fee.

‘Spurs sporting director Johan Lange, who led the pursuit of the club’s only January signing so far — goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky — is believed to admire Brentford boss Thomas Frank. Frank deserves a crack at a bigger club, but you wonder how Spurs fans would view the appointment.

‘Fulham’s Marco Silva would also be a contender, while the club’s evolving data-led recruitment team would identify more candidates from abroad.

‘Yet joining a team in the lower reaches of the table and one gripped by an injury crisis is hardly the most enticing of proposals. There is no viable ‘no-brainer’ appointment.’

When Sky Sports News’ Michael Bridge was asked why Postecoglou is being given time at Tottenham, he replied: “I think there’s an acceptance that these injuries are seriously derailing the side. They’re not just the odd injuries, they’re bad injuries.

“People can blame him on the style of play which has led to hamstring injuries. You cannot blame Postecoglou on Dominic Solanke kicking a ball in training and his knee going.

“Postecoglou has said for the last two or three weeks to me and colleagues: Dom needs help. And now Dom is injured.

“It’s the 20th of January and no outfield signing has come in. Yes, January is difficult, but he really does need some help now.”

On whether Postecoglou will get backing in the January transfer window, Bridge added: “I do believe so. They have to bring players in. January is not easy, but it is achievable. Spurs have had some good January windows.

“For example, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur were January signings and now they’re Tottenham’s two best players. So it can happen.

“But European clubs aren’t as keen to give away their players in January. We’ve got European football in January now, which has never happened before.

“But even so, I still believe that Spurs will bring in at least one player, but it needs to happen quite soon.”

