Tottenham told that Postecoglou signing is ‘not at the required level to play for Spurs’

Former Tottenham defender William Gallas insists that January signing Radu Dragusin is “not at the required level” to play for Spurs.

Spurs had a promising first campaign under Ange Postecoglou with Tottenham supporters much happier at the style of play under the former Celtic boss.

The signings of Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski, in particular, helped Postecoglou to guide Tottenham to a fifth-placed finish.

They will be hoping to improve again next season and Gallas insists they need a “Plan B” to help them challenge for the Premier League title, as they can’t play attractive football all the time.

Gallas told Gambling Zone: “I expect and want to see Tottenham playing attractive football, but they also need to bring something different. They need to develop a Plan B under Ange Postecoglou, because last season, for me, he only had Plan A.

“The team always plays with a high press, the defence plays with a very high line – it was a new way of playing that overawed a lot of their opponents, especially at the beginning of the season. Tottenham had an element of surprise last season that they won’t have this time.

“They can’t just rely on playing in one way all the time, they will need to adapt in certain games against certain opposition. They need to develop some tactical versatility.”

On what Tottenham need in the transfer market this summer, Gallas added: “I still think the club has an awful lot of work to do in the transfer market. They need one striker who can score 20 goals. Last season, they didn’t have that striker. Son, played a lot through the middle last season and he carried the goalscoring burden.

“In the end, he wasn’t capable of scoring 20 goals, and I actually prefer him in the wide areas, so Tottenham need to go out and find a 20 goal-a-season striker this summer. If you want to win the league, if you want to get into the Champions League, you need that player who can fire you there.

“You need at least one player who will score a minimum of 20 goals. That is simple. When you have a player like that, defenders can get distracted, and it creates room for your other attackers to hurt the opponent. It gives your attacking teammates more freedom.”

Dragusin joined Tottenham for around £25m in the January transfer window to provide competition for Postecoglou’s preferred centre-back partnership of Cristian Romero and Van de Ven.

But Gallas still thinks they need one more centre-back this summer as Dragusin does not provide the quality of cover they need to challenge for the Premier League title.

Gallas continued: “They need one more good centre back in case Romero is injured or suspended. Over the last couple of seasons, I’ve been impressed with Romero’s efforts to improve his discipline.

“I really like Micky van de Ven – I think he’s a great player – but he had some injury problems last season. If you take one of those two out of the back four, Tottenham are in trouble. They struggled without them last season.

“They signed Radu Drăgușin in January. I’ve seen him play and let me tell you, he’s not at the required level to play for Tottenham if they want to compete with the best teams in the Premier League. Unfortunately, he’s not good enough. I’m sorry to say that, but it’s true.”