Ange Postecoglou and his players look dejected after losing to Chelsea.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou ‘snubbed’ Guglielmo Vicario in the final moments of Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday, according to reports.

Enzo Fernandez scored the only goal of the game on 50 minutes as the Blues took all three points and saw Spurs remain 14th in the Premier League.

Tottenham, who have only won ten of their 30 Premier League matches this season, did have a long-range strike from Pape Matar Sarr disallowed after a long VAR review.

Postecoglou was frustrated with the defeat in his post-match interview in a spiky exchange with Sky Sports journalist Patrick Davison on his in-game gesture to Tottenham fans and how sh*t he thinks VAR is.

And journalist Sean Walsh (via GiveMeSport) insisted that with Tottenham needing a goal to equalise in the late moments of the match, Postecoglou and his coaching staff ‘completely ignored’ Vicario’s request to join the attack.

With Spurs taking a late corner, Vicario signalled in the Tottenham bench’s direction but he was ‘snubbed’ by Postecoglou, who offered no reaction at all.

Vicario was also seen punching the tunnel on his way off the pitch with the Italian clearly frustrated at how the match had panned out.

Frustrated Spurs scenes at full-time, particularly for Guglielmo Vicario pic.twitter.com/z9WmBXAd65 — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) April 3, 2025

In an interview with Tottenham’s official media team, Postecoglou highlighted the mistakes that are costing his side at the moment.

Postecoglou said: “It was a tough game, you always know it’s going to be a tough game here, but I thought it was tight. We had to fight hard to stay in the game, which I thought we did well, Vic made a great save, and I thought we defended well, but were also always a threat.

“We conceded a really poor goal, which was disappointing. That’s what’s costing us at the moment. I thought our response after that was excellent. We scored a good equaliser, then had a couple of chances to get something out of the game, but ultimately, we fell short.”

Postecoglou added: “There were some positive signs. I don’t think it’s through a lack of effort, the players fought hard. We’ve got an opportunity on Sunday to improve our results.”

When asked in his post-match press conference whether he was affected by abuse from fans, Postecoglou said: “No, I am fine. I don’t get affected by that. I will continue fighting my whole career.

“People want me to say something that will change the mood of the fans but I have never done that. My job is the performance of the team. I get that they are frustrated and angry. But at the same time, I understand the criticism towards me, but if anyone looked at the players and said they aren’t trying – then I am sorry they are not watching the right game.”