Thomas Frank is reportedly on the brink of being sacked.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have a ‘preferred option’ regarding a replacement for head coach Thomas Frank, though there are two ‘concerns’.

Frank is fortunate to still be in a job as Spurs are in the relegation zone in our calendar year table.

The former Brentford boss was brought in as a steady and dependable fix after Ange Postecoglou’s chaotic reign, but he has proven to be a wrong fit for Tottenham.

The head coach has clashed with supporters over his negative style of play, while Spurs have been toothless in attack and poor defensively too often this season.

At the weekend, Spurs narrowly avoided defeat against Burnley to remain 14th in the Premier League table.

After the game, Fabrizio Romano admitted Frank’s siutation is “complicated”.

“For sure it’s a complicated situation for Thomas Frank after the win against Borussia Dortmund to soften the pressure during the week, he’s now back at risk, so let’s see what’s going to happen for the future of Thomas Frank,” Romano said.

READ: Who will be next Tottenham manager if (when) Thomas Frank is sacked? Xavi or Xabi or Keane?



“Of course it’s going to be a busy, busy week – the last week of the transfer window and Tottenham to decide on their manager and many things to assess.”

Now, Football Insider claims Spurs are ‘waiting to sack’ Frank as they ‘fear that they won’t be able to land a top target to replace him’.

The report claims: ‘Tottenham could appoint an interim manager until the end of the season if the Dane is given the boot, and that remains the preferred option if they are ultimately forced into sacking him.’

The same outlet claims ‘another concern’ for Spurs is the cost of sacking Frank, with financial football expert Dr Dan Plumley claiming that it could set them back around £8m.

“You’ve seen figures reported that his salary is around £8million a year, something like that,” Plumley told Football Insider.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

* Robertson deal off but another Spurs transfer among five most bizarre PL deals in 2026 January window

* Tottenham ‘offer’ £87m for Real Madrid star but the La Liga giants are ‘in no hurry’ to decide

* It’s time for Slot and Frank to go, Liverpool ‘have no identity’ and Spurs are meant to be ‘happy with 15th’

“There are a couple of years on it left to run. Also what you don’t often see is that the manager would get paid off the full amount of that contract.

“There’s likely a clause in the contract that says it can terminate at any point in time depending on performance, and that’ll be a set fee that they’ll agree on.

“Now, again, with a little bit of professional judgment, you know, that might be something at around a year’s salary or something like that, but it’ll already be agreed.

“So, you know, if those figures are reported that he is on around £8m, and we have to take that with a pinch of salt, then you might suggest that, you know, a sacking would cost in the region of £8m, something like that.

“I think he’s obviously still under pressure. Of course, they had a good result in the Champions League in midweek. But, yeah, I think it’s not often that you would get paid the full length of the contract.

“There’s going to be some predetermined deals in there, and that’s standard for a lot of these contracts nowadays.”