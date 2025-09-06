Tottenham prepare bids for two ‘huge’ signings after Levy exit as Spurs usher in ‘ambitious new chapter’

Tottenham are lining up two ambitious transfers after chairman Daniel Levy left Spurs earlier in the week, according to reports.

Spurs turned Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel’s loan deals into permanent transfers over the summer, while Randal Kolo Muani, Joao Palhinha, Kota Takai, Luka Vuskovic, Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons all arrived in north London.

Tottenham were unlucky to lose the UEFA Super Cup on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain with new head coach Thomas Frank getting off to a good start in the Premier League too.

Spurs won their opening two matches against Burnley and Manchester City in the Premier League before losing 1-0 at home to Bournemouth before the international break.

After a good start to the season, Levy announced he was stepping down on Thursday with the Tottenham chairman insisting that he was “incredibly proud of the work” that he’d done since taking over from Alan Sugar in 2001.

Levy helped cement Tottenham as one of the ‘Big Six’ during his time at the club with Spurs making the Champions League in the 2010/11 season for the first time since the 1960s.

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have claimed that Tottenham are now ready to usher in an ‘ambitious new chapter’ with ‘an anticipated cash injection will help bring elite players to the squad over 2026 and 2027’.

Journalist Dean Jones, writing for the website, insists that ‘there are early suggestions that a top, proven centre-back and a new attacking player will be on the radar for the new year’.

Tottenham had one of the best transfer windows on paper and they might not be done for outgoings with Yves Bissouma potentially leaving over the next week.

The Turkish SuperLig and Saudi Pro League are still open for business and Football Insider insists that Bissouma ‘will still be allowed to leave’ if they receive an acceptable offer.

The Mali international is yet to feature for Frank’s side this term and Football Insider senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke has revealed that the midfielder is now ‘expected’ to leave.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “There would be potential for Bissouma to be moved on before the Saudi Arabia and Turkey [transfer] windows close, that is expected.

“He’s out of favour under Thomas Frank and was dropped from their UEFA Super Cup squad, due to being late for various meetings and training.

“He hasn’t made the best of impressions on Thomas Frank, and he’ll probably find it hard to get into that Tottenham midfield.”