Tottenham prepare offer for seventh signing with top winger ‘ready to say yes’ to transfer

Roberto De Zerbi took over at Tottenham towards the end of last season.

Tottenham are reportedly preparing an offer to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as they line up their seventh signing of the summer.

Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League last season and narrowly missed out on relegation after winning their final match of the season 1-0 against Everton.

The Tottenham hierarchy are determined to do everything in their power to avoid being in a similar situation again next term by bringing in six new signings.

Tottenham have brought in the free transfers of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka from Liverpool, Bournemouth and Burnley respectively.

Midfield duo Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes have also arrived in north London for a combined £185m, while Jan Paul van Hecke signed from Brighton in a deal worth around £52m.

And now Tottenham are looking to improve their attacking areas with rumours that Manchester City’s Savinho is towards the top of their shortlist to improve on the wings.

READ: Tottenham XI to be chosen by Roberto De Zerbi next season if they make dream next three signings

Taking to his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano declared that Savinho is the “next big name” on Tottenham’s list of transfer targets.

Romano said: “Tottenham remain very interested in Savinho. Tottenham keep working on the Savinho deal.

“They’re waiting for Manchester City to take a decision on Savinho – whether they want to let him go or not, and under which conditions

“But the conversations have started. The conversation is ongoing.

“Savinho is the next big name on their list, I would include also Cody Gakpo among the players they like at the winger position after reshaping the midfield with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.”

Tottenham ‘preparing offer’ for Leao

But Tottenham are turning to another winger target with GiveMeSport claiming that Spurs are ‘preparing offer’ for AC Milan star Leao, who has been playing for Portugal at the World Cup.

READ: Tottenham to fund two forward signings with over £200m of sales

Italian journalist Daniele Longo recently claimed that Leao is “willing to wait” to sign for Tottenham and that the Portuguese winger is ” ready to say yes” to Spurs.

Longo said on YouTube earlier this week: “Leao’s desire is to reach the Premier League, and he is also willing to wait for Tottenham.

“Tottenham is a welcome destination. If the rumours in the last few weeks turn into concrete offers of €60million, Leao is ready to say yes to Tottenham, even if he will not make it to the Champions League.”

Tottenham have also been linked with a move for a goalkeeper with Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio a target if Guglielmo Vicario leaves.

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