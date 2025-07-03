Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are both keen to add quality in the transfer market this summer, though it’s been suggested the former could pinch a player off the latter.

Both Tottenham and Villa are deep into pre-season preparations, gearing up for what promises to be a pivotal Premier League campaign.

Spurs, under new manager Thomas Frank, are making key moves to reshape their squad, with attention on reshaping the squad in his image.

Richarlison is expected to be among those set to depart, while efforts to sign West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus continue despite his hefty £85 million release clause.

Villa, meanwhile, are expected to be active this summer despite a quiet start. With Alex Moreno linked to Leeds and speculation around Ollie Watkins, Philippe Coutinho, and Emi Martinez’s futures, the Villans are planning to refresh the squad.

Names like Anthony Elanga, Ademola Lookman, and Marcin Bulka are just a selection of names flying around the rumour mill.

Amid all this, Tottenham have emerged as serious suitors for Villa’s Jacob Ramsey.

According to former scout Mick Brown, speaking to Football Insider, the 24-year-old may be keen on a move to Spurs, eager for regular starting minutes that he feels he might not get at Villa.

“In his own mind, he’ll weigh up whether he thinks he’s going to be a regular in the Villa team,” Brown said.

“If that’s not the case, he has to ask the same question about whether he would be at Tottenham.

“From what I hear, Spurs would be prepared to offer him more minutes from the start of games than he is currently getting at Villa.

“If that is the case, I’m sure he would be happy to make that move.

“He’s had doubts about whether he’s going to be a regular starting XI player at Villa, or if he’s going to be better served moving somewhere else.

“So a move to Tottenham would be a fresh start and a new environment for him.

“There have been a few questions about what his future at Villa might look like, because the manager isn’t certain he’s going to be a big part of the plans.

“That opens the door for Spurs, because Thomas Frank rates him and he’s one they’ve been interested in for a while.”

Ramsey joined Villa’s academy at the age of six and quickly made his debut after turning professional in 2019.

Injuries have hampered his development at times, but that didn’t prevent him from registering 31 goal involvements across 167 appearances.