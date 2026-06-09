According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are now ‘primed to sign’ a second Manchester City star in this summer’s transfer window.

Spurs have made a fast start to this summer’s transfer window, having already signed Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers from Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth.

Man City winger Savinho could be their next addition, but it has now emerged that they are plotting a move for England international James Trafford.

Trafford returned to Man City in last summer’s transfer window, but he was only a bit-part player for Pep Guardiola’s side in the 2025/26 campaign as they also signed Gianluigi Donnarumma.

And with Trafford firmly behind Donnarumma in the pecking order at the Etihad, the 23-year-old is expected to pursue an exit this summer to play regularly elsewhere.

READ: Man Utd ‘prepare offer’ for Tottenham star as they line up next transfer after Ederson

According to our colleagues at TEAMtalk, Spurs are ‘primed to sign’ Trafford as a £40m replacement for Guglielmo Vicario, who is also being heavily linked with an exit this summer.

Trafford is said to have been ‘told’ by Man City that he is ‘sellable this summer’ and they ‘will consider offers’ for him.

It is also stated that Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi ‘loves’ Trafford, who would take Antonin Kinsky’s place as his No.1 goalkeeper if they sign him from Man City.

Three rivals for James Trafford revealed with Savinho deal ‘advanced’

However, the same report claims Spurs face competition from three Premier League clubs for Trafford, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Leeds United also interested.

READ MORE: Tottenham push for Frenchman after Arsenal ‘walk away’ as £70m star ‘only wants’ Spurs

Regarding Savinho, a report from The Daily Mail has claimed that Spurs are now ‘advancing’ towards completing a deal for the winger for around £60m.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has provided more details on this transfer in a recent update, claiming Savinho was “ready” to join Spurs “one year ago”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Savinho was ready to go to Tottenham one year ago. Then if Man City tell you you have to stay, Pep Guardiola is trusting you, obviously Savinho was more than happy to stay and to continue and to sign a new contract as he did in September.

“But Savinho was attracted by Tottenham one year ago and Savinho is again attracted by Tottenham today. So on player side, I don’t see big issues. I think Savinho Tottenham on player side can get done quite soon.

“Now it’s so Manchester City and Tottenham negotiating, discussing, talking about the transfer fee. So let’s be patient. Let’s see what happens there. But Tottenham are on it. Tottenham are working on the Savinho deal.”

READ NEXT: The 20 best footballers out of contract and available for free this summer