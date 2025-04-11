Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the ‘appointment’ of former Arsenal supremo Vinai Venkatesham, who has become their new chief executive.

Venkatesham joined the Gunners in 2010 and held various roles before becoming their chief executive in 2020.

He held this position for around four years before leaving the Premier League giants after the 2023/24 season.

After spending around a year out of the game, Venkatesham has decided to join Spurs ahead of the 2025/26 campaign as his arrival was confirmed on Friday afternoon.

On this appointment, Daniel Levy said: “The Club has experienced significant growth in recent years, making it crucial to expand our executive management.

“I have known Vinai for many years, having worked together in the Premier League and the ECA. I am personally delighted that he has agreed to join our Board as we build for success.”

Venkatesham said: “I’m excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

“After taking some time to recharge and evaluate my options, I believe this is an exceptional opportunity to work with Daniel, the Board and all of the staff, to take the Club forward.”

Respected journalist David Ornstein claims Venkatesham ‘turned down other major jobs’ to join Spurs and this ‘will be regarded by many as a coup’.

Ornstein also claims Venkatesham and Levy have ‘mutual confidence’ regarding this new partnership.