Tottenham ‘push ahead’ with £20m swoop for Everton star as Ange ‘priority’ sets up raid on Prem rivals

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their interest in Everton defender Ben Godfrey, who could cost around £20m.

Ange Postecoglou has done a great job since taking over at Spurs in the summer.

They were top of the Premier League at the start of the season but a run of three losses in a row has seen them drop out of the Champions League places.

Tottenham responded to their dip in form over the weekend as they battled back from behind to pick up a valuable point against Man City at the Etihad.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven struck up a brilliant partnership at the start of this campaign but Postecoglou has been without them in recent weeks.

Romero was banned for three matches after being sent off against Chelsea, while Van de Ven will be out for a couple of months with a hamstring injury.

Postecoglou has been made to rely upon Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Emerson Royal at centre-back in recent weeks and they are expected to sign a new defender in the summer.

90min are reporting that ‘Tottenham are prepared to push ahead with a move for Everton defender Godfrey during the January transfer window’. The report adds.

’90min understands that one of Spurs’ priorities during the January window will be to bring in a quick centre-back more suited to playing in Postecoglou’s system, previously reporting that Godfrey had been added to their shortlist. ‘Tottenham scouts have been impressed by the two-time England international over recent years, but he has rapidly fallen down the pecking order at Everton since Sean Dyche became manager in January and is now determined to leave the club. Godfrey would be available for around £20m plus add-ons. ‘One defender who has usurped Godfrey in the Everton pecking order is 21-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite, who is also on Tottenham’s radar. However, 90min understands he is viewed as more of a long-term target and the Toffees would resist a January sale regardless’.

The 25-year-old joined Everton from Norwich City in 2020 for a potential total fee of around £25m.

Godfrey shone for the Toffees following his move to the Merseyside outfit but he is out of favour at the moment and has only made a single Premier League appearance this term.

Regarding Spurs’ pursuit of a new centre-back, a recent report from the Evening Standard revealed.