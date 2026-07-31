According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are still ‘pressing hard’ to sign Manchester City star Savinho, but AC Milan could hijack them.

The winger is a long-term Tottenham target, and it has been widely reported this summer that they are likely to secure his services.

Savinho slipped in the pecking order at Man City last season and it has been suggested that they are open to his exit under the right conditions.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that Savinho to Tottenham is still “absolutely on”, but they are awaiting a “green light” from Man City.

“So, Tottenham are on it for Savio, and the deal is absolutely on. And then we will see because they want to add one more. For sure, for Tottenham, there is going to be more movements, but at the moment, this is the situation around Savinho, considered a top target,” Romano said.

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“They wait for Manchester City to tell them, okay, the player can leave, probably they wait for a replacement.

“Manchester City were trying for Diomande, as I told you, but Diomande is already off for Man City since a few days ago, and now the situation for Savinho remains on waiting for a green light from Manchester City.”

So far this summer, Tottenham have signed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Martin Dubravka, Jan Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes.

And Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi has hinted that they could yet make three more signings this summer.

“I think two, maybe three, we have to see,” De Zerbi revealed.

READ MORE: Tottenham insider reveals ‘top four’ expectations with four stars key to De Zerbi push

And he has also clarified his comments regarding a potential “transfer bomba” that’s still to come this summer. He added: “Bomba in Italian is different to English. You can write what you want. I said we have to compete in the transfer market.

“We have some other players to complete the squad.

Then, De Zerbi was asked what he would say is a ‘bomba’ in Italian. To which, he replied: “Tonali, Fernandes, Senesi, Robertson are bomba. Top players for us.”

AC Milan threaten hijack on Tottenham Hotspur for Savinho

Regarding Savinho, a report from Italian outlet MilanLive claims AC Milan are ‘in the running’ to sign Savinho, but Tottenham are still ‘pressing hard’ to secure his services.

It is also noted that Savinho is ‘increasingly close to leaving’ Man City after ‘indicating his desire’ to leave this summer.

The report explains:

‘Competition, however, remains fierce. Tottenham are pressing hard and currently represent the main rival in the race for the Brazilian. ‘Despite this, AC Milan continues to monitor the situation and is ready to step in if the right financial conditions arise to make a decisive move.’

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