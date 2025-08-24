According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have ‘raised their offer’ for a ‘top target’ after being beaten in the race to sign Arsenal newbie Eberechi Eze.

Spurs have made a perfect start to the 2025/26 Premier League season as they have beaten Burnley and Manchester City in their opening two games.

This proves that new boss Thomas Frank has made a great impact since replacing Ange Postecoglou in the summer, though they have had difficulties in the transfer market.

The north London outfit have been elbowed out of our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe after missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White and Eze.

Tottenham’s move for Gibbs-White fell through amid tapping-up allegations, while Eze decided to choose Arsenal after the Gunners stepped up their interest following Kai Havertz’s knee injury.

This leaves Spurs scouring the market for alternatives and Como star Nico Paz is among their targets.

The 20-year-old progressed through the ranks at Real Madrid, but he left to join Como for around £5m during the 2024 summer window.

The talented attacking midfielder enjoyed a breakout season in 2024/25, grabbing six goals and eight assists in all competitions.

His form for Como did not go unnoticed, with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claiming Spurs have ‘raised their offer’ for their ‘top target’ after failing with a bid worth around 40 million euros ‘at the beginning of August’.

Tottenham have ‘not given up’ and have submitted a proposal worth 50 million euros to Como, though it is also noted that they value him at 70 million euros.

The report adds:

‘Nico Paz remains a top target for Tottenham, who have made their intentions clear. However, despite an improved offer of ten million, Spurs have not yet received approval for the transfer. ‘Como, who rejected the first offer, have not yet accepted the second, while the player hasn’t yet made any moves. In fact, his plan might be to stay in Serie A for another year with Fabregas’ team, then play his cards next season with Real Madrid, who could decide to bring him back to Spain.’

Xavi Simons is another potential option for Spurs as he is yet to secure a move to Chelsea, with former Manchester United assistant Rene Meulensteen telling Frank’s side to move for the Netherlands international for four reasons.

“It’s interesting to see, but he has to be in one of those top teams to succeed in the Premier League,” Meulensteen said.

“He’s mobile, he’s really a player that drifts between the lines, behind the pockets, he can be the man.

“But where he ends up, if he ends up in the Premier League, is yet to be seen.

“Tottenham? That could be a really good option. With James Maddison out, that could be a really good option.

“Manchester United? He is somebody that plays in the position that Matheus Cunha or Mason Mount will be playing in. Bryan Mbeumo is probably going to play in that position. Bruno Fernandes plays in that position.

“At Liverpool, no, because they brought Florian Wirtz in. Arsenal have got their player in that position with Martin Odegaard.”