Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has told the club the value of the transfer of Marcus Rashford would be “great” as the Spanish media have responded poorly to his latest performance.

Spurs have a wealth of attacking options but seems unaware of who their best left-winger is. Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons are among those who’ve played there this season, but nobody has nailed down the role.

A number of reports have suggested strengthening that area in January is their preference.

But a potential summer addition – that of Rashford – has been given the backing of former Tottenham scout King.

He told Tottenham News: “Of course, if he’s available. There are only so many strikers you can have. I think it would be decent value for any Premier League club. To get someone with the experience that he’s had for £26m would be great.

“There’d be no danger to the deal as well. He’s a good player, but it’s about getting him in the right frame of mind, that’s the only worry.

“I would have thought £26m isn’t a bad amount to spend on a player of his quality.”

Indeed, that is the sum that Barcelona could sign Rashford for if they decide to keep him beyond his current loan spell from Manchester United.

Rashford has enjoyed success at Barca, with six goals and nine assists to his name so far. However, there is uncertainty over whether the Spanish giants will decide to make his deal permanent.

Hansi Flick has recently detailed his happiness with the forward, stating: “I’m happy to have him in the team, playing for Barca.

“I’ve followed him throughout his career and I’ve always been impressed by his quality and what he’s capable of in the box, and he’s showing that in Barcelona. This change for him, in a new style of football, in Barcelona, with the great weather.

“For me, it’s incredible to see how he’s always smiling. It’s the atmosphere we have here, and it’s very good for him.”

Rashford came on off the bench for a 45-minute outing as Chelsea beat Barca 3-0 on Tuesday night. Some Spanish media outlets did not feel he had very much impact at all.

Marca stated Rashford was ‘having a tough time’ and rated him just five. Sport stated he ‘couldn’t act as an agitator’ and Mundo Deportivo said he ‘couldn’t swim against the tide.’

