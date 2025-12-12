Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has suggested Spurs are “scraping around for players” amid links to Marcus Rashford, who he wouldn’t sign given a lack of loyalty.

Spurs have been linked with Rashford of late. They are one of a few clubs with links, but given their Premier League status, are one of the most intriguing.

Given the uncertainty over whether Rashford will sign permanently with Barcelona in the summer – having had a direct hand in 17 goals so far this term on loan – there seems a chance Tottenham or other sides could land him.

But after he decided against staying at Aston Villa, having had success in half a season on loan there last term, Spurs have been urged against the signing, by former scout King.

He told Tottenham News: “I wouldn’t have him. For me, he’s too similar to Richarlison or Dominic Solanke.

“They need a new centre-forward, but I’m not sure he’s the man for Tottenham. He should have stayed at Villa.

“I think he had a good season there, but why he never thanked them and stayed there, I don’t know. Where’s his loyalty? Is he going to show that to Tottenham?

“They’ve spent £165m on forwards, [Mathys] Tel, [Dominic] Solanke and Richarlison, and they still haven’t got a centre-forward. I don’t think Rashford is the answer. They’re scraping around for players.”

It’s an interesting pivot from King, who on November 25 was advocating for the signing of Rashford.

He said then: “Of course, if he’s available. There are only so many strikers you can have. I think it would be decent value for any Premier League club. To get someone with the experience that he’s had for £26m would be great.

“There’d be no danger to the deal as well. He’s a good player, but it’s about getting him in the right frame of mind, that’s the only worry.

“I would have thought £26m isn’t a bad amount to spend on a player of his quality.”

Yes, Rashford has only assisted once since then and hasn’t scored, but that’s hardly enough of a reason for the view to change so drastically in just a few games.

Having got back to being a big success, Rashford would surely thrive in most top-flight teams, no matter what country they are in.

