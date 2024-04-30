Tottenham want Rashford as Man Utd put ‘almost every player’ up for sale with three stars ‘off limits’

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd prepared to sell almost any player they receive a reasonable bid for this summer, including Marcus Rashford, according to reports.

There are set to be big changes at Old Trafford over the summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club earlier this year.

Ratcliffe and INEOS have already moved to bring in Omar Berrada as the club’s new CEO from arch-rivals Man City, while Jason Wilcox has joined from Southampton as the new technical director.

Man Utd are still in negotiations over a potential deal to bring Dan Ashworth, who is currently on gardening leave, in from Newcastle as the Red Devils’ new sporting director.

Ratcliffe is determined to avoid the same mistakes they’ve been making in the transfer market for the last decade in a huge overhaul of the recruitment department.

But with limited funds available, the Daily Telegraph insists that Man Utd ‘are prepared to listen to offers for the majority of their first-team squad this summer apart from a clutch of rising stars’.

Man Utd ‘need to raise money through sales to boost what is otherwise expected to be a very modest transfer budget’ and rival clubs are ‘increasingly under the impression that Manchester United’s new Ineos-led regime are keeping a very open mind about sales and will judge any offers on their own merits’.

However, the Daily Telegraph reveals that there are three players ‘off limits’ to any potential buyers:

‘Sources have indicated that they are conscious of United’s need to be nimble and flexible in the market in their efforts to reshape the squad in a challenging financial climate. ‘Although the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund – around whom United hope to build a highly successful team in the years to come – will be strictly off limits to would-be suitors, the club are believed to be reluctant to narrow their options elsewhere within the squad.’

But Man Utd ‘would give genuine consideration to a credible offer’ for Rashford with the England international struggling to get anywhere near the heights of the previous season, in which he scored 30 goals in all competitions.

Rashford’s ‘wages combined with a hefty fee may be a significant obstacle for many clubs’ with French giants Paris Saint-Germain one of the clubs interested in the Man Utd academy product.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insist that Tottenham and Bayern Munich are the other two clubs eyeing a summer move for Rashford after the latest news.

It is claimed that Tottenham ‘not want to be left behind in the race to acquire the services of the versatile attacker’ and Rashford is an ‘attractive option’ for Ange Postecoglou because of his ability to play anywhere across the forward line.