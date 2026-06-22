Tottenham want Rashford as sixth signing with De Zerbi ‘pushing’ to sign Man Utd star

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Tottenham are looking to bring Marcus Rashford to north London this summer with Roberto De Zerbi a huge fan of the Man Utd forward, according to reports.

Spurs narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Everton preserving their status in the English top flight.

Tottenham are looking to avoid getting themselves into the same position with the club’s board looking to make a number of ambitious signings to push them up the table next season.

Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi have already signed on free transfers from Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively, while Tottenham have paid around £52m for Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke.

Tottenham are bidding for a potential fourth signing in the form of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, while they are also keen to wrap up a deal for Man City winger Savinho.

And now Marcus Rashford could follow those players through the door with The i Paper claiming that Man Utd forward Rashford is ‘the next target’ on Tottenham’s summer wishlist.

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Tottenham ‘would not be willing to match the £40m release clause Manchester United and Rashford have agreed upon’ but they are looking into the possibility of signing the England international at a ‘lower price’.

It is understood that ‘moving to another Premier League club is currently not on his radar’ with moves to Barcelona, Bayern Munich or even a return to Man Utd currently more appealing.

But Tottenham could still have a chance with Man Utd’s ‘position on the player, who they would prefer to move on to save on his astronomical wages, will force Rashford to reconsider his stance’.

The report adds: ‘Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is understood to be a huge fan and will push the club’s hierarchy to agree some form of deal.

‘Rashford will certainly have to take a substantial pay cut to secure his next move, something he is more than willing to do for the right step at a crucial juncture in his career.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Bayern Munich did make “some calls” to enquire about Rashford after missing out on Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions on what’s happening with Rashford.

“Some of you asking me if Bayern is a possibility.

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“My understanding is that they were some calls from Bayern in the past two, three weeks to understand the situation of Marcus Rashford.

“So, asking in general, if Rashford could be an option, but at the moment, Bayern are more oriented on a different kind of player.

“For example, Saibari.

“Saibari is, obviously, in terms of technical skills different from Rashford, but in terms of salary, in terms of cost of the deal, is way less compared to what Bayern should spend in order to sign Marcus Rashford.

“So, it’s a completely different kind of deal, and that’s why the situation with Rashford and Bayern is appreciation, yes.

“There is some people at Bayern appreciating Rashford, but at the moment, no negotiation, no bid, and the focus at Bayern is on different players.

“So, let’s say that Rashford in this moment is not the first choice at Bayern.”

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