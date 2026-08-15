Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

According to reports, Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo and Tottenham Hotspur now have an ‘agreement in principle’ over a transfer.

Tottenham have turned their attention to improving their attack after spending around £230m to sign Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

With these signings, Spurs have suitably improved their defence and midfield, but they are still short in attack and could sign at least one winger and/or striker this summer.

It has been widely reported that Gakpo is a leading target, while the north London side are also trying to sign Manchester City’s Savinho.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Spurs are “working on” signing Gakpo and Savinho, while he has ruled out two other arrivals.

“On the wings, Spurs are working on these two deals,” Romano explained.

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“No negotiations for Folarin Balogun. I know there have been many reports in the last 24 hours, but Tottenham are not working on a Balogun deal, at least as of today. What happens in the future, we will see.

“But the two top targets, wingers, remain: Cody Gakpo and Savinho. Alternative, Pedro Neto, who is very expensive.”

In another update on Friday night, Romano stated on his YouTube channel that Gakpo is “100%” Roberto De Zerbi’s “top target” and the club are “still working” on signing him from Liverpool.

Tottenham reach ‘agreement in principle’ with Cody Gakpo

Romano also stated that personal terms are “not going to be an issue”, but Tottenham and Liverpool still need to reach a “financial agreement” after it emerged that his current club want around £70m for the Dutchman.

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But Dutch outlet Voetbal International claims Tottenham have ‘taken the next step’ towards signing Gakpo, who has reportedly reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with the Premier League club.

The report claims:

‘Cody Gakpo has agreed in principle with Tottenham Hotspur, who have further intensified their pursuit of the forward by contacting Anfield ‘As a result, the chances of Gakpo making the move from Liverpool to North London this summer have increased significantly.’

However, German journalist Florian Plettenberg has refuted this report even though there are ‘very concrete talks’ underway.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘Tottenham are in very concrete talks with Cody Gakpo and have already made contact with Liverpool. #LFC

‘However, as sources close to the player currently denies that any agreements have been reached.

‘A move to Spurs is nevertheless a serious option for Gakpo.’

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