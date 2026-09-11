According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have decided against releasing Richarlison as he pushes to join Brazilian side Vasco Da Gama.

Richarlison has had a rollercoaster couple of weeks, with the forward having several options to leave Tottenham.

The north London side tried to offload Richarlison as part of a swap deal with Iliman Ndiaye in the final days of the summer transfer window in England, but this deal ultimately fell through because the Spurs star could not agree on terms with Everton.

This prevented Tottenham from signing Ndiaye, who joined Manchester City instead, while Roberto De Zerbi’s side recruited Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk as an alternative on loan with an option to buy.

Since then, Richarlison has missed out on a move to Super Lig side Trabzonspor, and he is now pursuing a move to Vasco Da Gama.

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On Thursday, there were reports that the 29-year-old has already agreed terms with Vasco, while it’s been claimed that he is trying to have his contract cancelled to make an exit smoother.

Regardless, Richarlison is running out of time to secure a move to Vasco because the summer transfer window in Brazil closes on Friday night.

And BBC Sport reported on Thursday evening that there are still issues to overcome, with Richarlison and Tottenham ‘in dispute over the remaining nine months of his contract’.

Tottenham rule out releasing Richarlison

The report confirms that the forward is ‘exploring his options’ and is ‘keen to be released from his deal’, but Tottenham are currently ruling this out.

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The report explains:

‘Talks between the club and player’s representatives are ongoing to find a resolution but it is believed the matter has escalated in recent days. ‘While Richarlison is eager to reach an agreement with Tottenham which would allow him to walk away from the club for nothing, Spurs are not considering that option as realistic. To complicate matters, Spurs have a 12-month option to extend Richarlison’s contract until the end of next season. Spurs are unwilling to negotiate a settlement with Richarlison over the rest of his deal.’

De Zerbi has recently shed light on a private conversation he had with Richarlison during pre-season.

“At the beginning of pre-season I spoke to Richarlison and asked him if he wanted to extend his contract because I was happy to keep him with us,” De Zerbi said.

“He didn’t want to. So, Richarlison is a good player, yes. He was important last season, yes, very important. He’s a good guy, yes. But in the end, I had to stop myself putting pressure on the players if the players show me they want to leave.

“I’m sorry for him, but we have to go to another page and work with Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush.”

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